Carlton Morris celebrates scoring the only goal against Bristol City

Luton backed up their magnificent victory at Sheffield United on Saturday by recording a third straight win, seeing off Bristol City 1-0 at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Although on paper, the single goal success might look close, in reality, it was anything but, Luton completely dominant in the opening 45 minutes particularly, somehow not more than one ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They managed to hold on in the second period though against an improved Robins outfit, closing the gap on third-placed Middlesbrough to a point, although remain seven behind Sheffield United, who won 2-1 at Sunderland.

Town boss Rob Edwards made two changes to his side from the victory at Bramall Lane, Alfie Doughty and Luke Berry in for the injured Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Fred Onyedinma, the latter dropping to the bench, joined by a fit-again Reece Burke.

For the visitors, ex-Hatters attacker Harry Cornick, who left Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day to join the Robins, made only his second start for the club.

Luton got off to the perfect start when Cody Drameh unleashed an absolutely gorgeous cross from the right, drilling it perfectly on to the head of Carlton Morris, who hung in the air to plant his header back across Max O'Leary for a 16th of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town might have had a second moments later, Gabe Osho's wicked pass from deep beating the visiting defence as Elijah Adebayo took a touch and beat O'Leary, but not the covering Mark Sykes, who made a vital goal-line clearance.

With Drameh and Doughty causing havoc on the flanks, a fired up Town looked like doubling their lead was only a matter of time, Morris unable to keep another attempt down and Allan Campbell stalled on the edge of the box when racing on to a knock down.

The only concern for Edwards would have been his side hadn't made it 2-0 as the clock ticked past the half hour mark, such was their dominance against a side who had only lost once in 12 going into the contest.

Luton then had a wonderful chance on 33 minutes when Morris chested the ball and hooked a pass over for Adebayo who went through, while being manhandled by Cameron Pring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After just about outmuscling his marker and staying on his feet, when going down would have no doubt seen a straight red for his opponent, Adebayo couldn't beat O'Leary, who also denied Berry's follow up, as Town screamed for the official for a free kick and a card, nothing doing as the advantage had been played.

Luton again went close, a dreadful backpass almost seized upon by Morris, with Marvelous Nakamba eventually teed up to see his deflected attempt fly wide.

The main concern was that the Hatters were going to pay the price for their missed opportunities, as City surely couldn't have been as bad in the second half, as they certainly weren't.

After the break, Town started a tad sloppily and were almost punished when Andreas Weimann latched on to a loose ball on the edge of the box, forcing Ethan Horvath into his first save of the evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town almost had that second on 59 minutes when Osho's glorious dinked cross was met by Morris who looked odds on to add to his tally, only for O'Leary to stick out a hand and somehow palm it away.

With the visitors starting to gain a foothold, Luton almost saw all their hard work undone, Cornick spinning to shoot at former team-mate Horvath on 70 minutes.

The USA international had more work to do from highly-rated Robins midfielder Alex Scott, gathering his free kick underneath the bar.

Town's combination of Drameh and Morris, which had been a real source of creativity for the hosts almost came good again, the wingback's ball in met by a twisting header that bounced narrowly wide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Late on, City threw a number of hopeful balls into the area, but the Hatters, led terrifically by a pumped up Tom Lockyer, managed to send them back to where they came from and earn what was a slightly more nervy victory than it should have been.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell (Reece Burke 87), Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Luke Berry, Elijah Adebayo (Cauley Woodrow 84), Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: James Shea, Henri Lansbury, Louie Watson, Fred Onyedinma, Joe Taylor.

Robins: Max O'Leary, Jay Dasilva, Alex Scott, Harry Cornick, Andy King, Anis Mehmeti (Omar Taylor-Clarke 63), Andreas Weimann (C), Cameron Pring, Mark Sykes, Nahki Wells (Sam Bell 63), Zak Wyner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subs not used: Kane Wilson, George Tanner, Nikita Khaikin, Marlee Francois.

Bookings: Morris 34, Vyner 49, Bery 62, Pring 64, Sykes 73, A Bell 77, Adebayo 80.

Referee: John Busby.