Hatters striker Carlton Morris hailed Luton’s supporters for never once turning on their players during a difficult start to life in the Premier League, after being able to repay them with a sensational 2-1 victory at Everton yesterday.

When their first top flight campaign in over 40 years began in August, Luton’s first two matches saw them beaten 4-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day and then go down 3-0 at Chelsea.

However, before, during and after both fixtures, the Hatters players received magnificent and unwavering backing from the travelling fans in attendance, with the reception following the full time whistle at Stamford Bridge truly spine-tingling.

It continued in the 2-1 home defeat to West Ham, then at Fulham where Luton were beaten 1-0, before Town got on the board with a point in a 1-1 draw against Wolves last weekend.

The Hatters and their followers then got the result they were dreaming of at Goodison Park on Saturday, as first half goals from Tom Lockyer and Morris himself saw Rob Edwards’ side race into a 2-0 lead with 31 minutes gone.

They were pegged back before the break by Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s strike, but dug in during a gritty second period to pick up a first ever Premier League triumph and first top flight success since 1992, climbing out of the relegation zone in the process.

With almost 3,000 fans on Merseyside to witness the momentous occasion, it led to some wonderful scenes after the game, as Morris said: “It was very special, everything this club has been through, it was magic.

"I just wanted to touch on the fans, we lost our first four games and they were there in voice every single week.

"It’s just incredible that we never felt like they were turning on us and I felt like the last few games we’ve really put forward performances they can be proud of.

"Getting that win for them today, those travelling fans and all those at home watching, that’s a good feeling as well.

“It was amazing, we have a really good connection with our fans at this football club, it’s obvious for anyone to see and everything they’ve been through, they stick with us every week.