Striker Carlton Morris was ‘humbled’ to etch his name in the record books after getting Luton Town's first ever Premier League goal at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The forward had the chance to open both his and the Hatters' account in this division since it was rebranded with 10 minutes remaining, when Seagulls centre half Lewis Dunk was harshly adjudged to have handled Jacob Brown’s right-wing cross.

Referee David Coote pointed to the spot, and after a VAR check confirmed his decision was correct, Morris’ stuttering run up was enough to send keeper Jason Steele the wrong way, as he rolled his low effort into the bottom corner.

In doing so, Morris became the first person to score for Luton in the top flight since May 2, 1992, when Julian James was on target in the 2-1 defeat at Notts County that sent Luton down, as speaking to Match of the Day, he said: "That does bring a smile to my face if I'm honest, it's something I've dreamed about forever scoring in the Premier League, so it’s a big day for me.

"It’s a silver lining on an otherwise disappointing result, but there’s a lot of positives to take from today."

Taking to Twitter, Morris also said: “Humbled to get @LutonTown first premier goal.

"Want to shout out the travelling fans today that sea of orange was incredible we will learn & push forward together.”

Carlton Morris tucks home Luton's first Premier League goal from the penalty spot - pic: Liam Smith

Although the Seagulls dominated possession and territory throughout, Morris remained a threat when Luton did get forward, seeing one close-range header saved by Steele and going close on a couple of other occasions too.

Skipper and close friend Tom Lockyer was impressed by his team-mate’s display, saying: “It was amazing for him to get his first Premier League goal.

"It’s always important for a striker to get off the mark early so for him to do that is fantastic.

"I think he was a little bit unlucky not to get one maybe two more.,

"He looked a threat all day and we’re going to need him a lot this season, not just his goals but his work-rate off the ball as well, so really happy for him to get off the mark.”

Substitute Brown, whose delivery had set up the opportunity from 12 yards, continued: “He got lots of goals last season and hopefully he can do the same this season.

"So to do that, especially in front of the away end, it was good for all of us.”

Meanwhile, manager Rob Edwards added: “I'm pleased for Carlton and pleased for the fans to be able to celebrate that goal.”

Reacting to his goal on Twitter, @thomasmoller said: “Good effort yesterday, Carlton! Just not enough on the day, but I'm sure you all will adapt to the level.

"All the best from the Scandinavian Hatters. We back you all the way!!!”

@LeeDeason7: “Well played Carlton. Knew you would score and it made my day. Historic moment!

“Although we didn't get the result we all wanted, there were lots of positives to take from today and I'm proud of all of the team.”

@Wearethehatters: “You played absolutely fantastic Carlton, you certainly didn't look out of place in the Prem.

"You are up there with the best of them.”

@jemb66: “Well done Carlton and all the lads, there were a lot of positives coming from the game.

"Fantastic day, our fans Wow .... amazing. And proud.”

@markfielden_: “Congratulations mate, you’ve got this.”

@kgav86: "Genuinely a great performance all round, one of the hardest fixtures we could’ve had.

"We’ve done ourselves proud and we go again.”

@nptomlin: “Well done, Carlton. We played well today.

"We just have to learn and adjust and we'll be ok.

"Never too high. Never too low. COYH.”

@LoyalHatterD: “Players did us proud, we will get used to the pace, movement and intensity.

“Brighton were a very good side and the scoreline wasn’t a true reflection.”

@PaulSparks1964: “Lots of things to learn, early days, long way to go.

"We go again at Chelsea.”

@JoshHammond2003: “One of the best I’ve seen in my lifetime Crlton.

"We arent here to mess about. Games like this won’t define our season, we are in this together! COYH.”

@PRuddzBurner: “When you give your all you deserve to be backed fully.

"Congratulations on the first premier league goal and hopefully there’s many more to come.