Morris insists QPR and Norwich wins are 'statement performances' by Luton

Luton’s triumphs against both QPR and Norwich City this week are ‘statement performances’ according to leading scorer Carlton Morris.

The Hatters began with an excellent 3-1 victory over QPR on Saturday, the R’s having been third ahead of their trip to Kenilworth Road and on a run of six wins from eight.

Town then went to Norwich City on Tuesday night to take on Canaries side who had also dropped to third after the weekend matches, but under Dean Smith are still heavily tipped to be back in the Premier League this time next season.

Morris’s goal just after the hour mark sealed a 1-0 success for the visitors though, enough to lift the Hatter to fourth in the table.

Nathan Jones’ men slipped a place to fifth following last night’s schedule, leapfrogged by QPR, the Loftus Road club going top after a 3-0 triumph over Cardiff, but on Town’s two matches, Morris said: “That’s just statement performances, we know what we’re capable of internally, we’re just going to get our heads down and keep working hard.

“Norwich are a good side, you’ve got to treat them with the respect they deserve.

“It’s a good performance, we set out our gameplan, did our due diligence before the game and executed the game plan to perfection.”

Although Town are now just three points from the summit and on an eight game unbeaten run ahead of Sunday’s trip to fierce rivals Watford, Morris believed they could be in an even better position at this stage, as he continued: “We feel like there’s some game where we could have picked up more points.

“We’ve got high standards at this football club and we push that from top to bottom and long may it continue.”

Town won it in midweek when they pinched the ball back from their opponents on the halfway line, with Allan Campbell finding Morris.

He still had plenty to do though and did it superbly, powering towards the area before bemusing Grant Hanley with his quick feet and slotting into the bottom corner for what is now his seventh of the season.

The forward added: “It’s about having that quality to finish your chances when you do get them.

"I thought we looked a threat on the counter attack and when you've got people like Clicker (Jordan Clark) and Allan Campbell sprinting around like lunatics then it inspires others to do the same thing.