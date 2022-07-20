Morris labels Luton's 'humble' dressing room as the 'easiest' he's ever had to integrate with following Barnsley switch

Town striker Carlton Morris - pic: Pete Norton / Getty Images

Hatters attacker Carlton Morris insisted the Kenilworth Road dressing room has been the ‘easiest’ for him to integrate into following his move to Luton earlier this month.

The 26-year-old started out at Norwich City in 2013, having stints at Oxford City, York City, Hamilton Academicals, Rotherham United, Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons, moving to Oakwell in January 2021.

A successful 18 months with the Tykes in which he scored 16 goals in 55 outings led Town to pay out an undisclosed fee for his services, as he was signed just ahead of the pre-season trip to Slovenia, which he explained helped no end in fitting in with his new team-mates, saying: “It was huge.

"It’s underestimated how vital those trips are, especially for new players, just to integrate themselves in the squad.

"Thankfully the squad is the easiest I’ve had in my career to integrate myself into, in terms of the general characters of the lads.

"It’s just a humble dressing room even though there’s a lot of experience in there, so it’s been perfect, I’m really enjoying it.

“It’s early days so far, but I’m relishing it. I’m loving every day, coming into training.

"The staff are amazing, the gaffer’s fantastic, and it’s a cracking squad of players, it’s an enjoyable environment to come into every day.

"There’s sometimes in your career you’re getting out of bed in the morning, going into training, it’s a bit of a chore, but it’s not like that.

"I enjoy coming in, I enjoy working with the staff, working with the gaffer and all the lads.”

Morris arrived at the training camp already knowing a number of Town’s squad, with Cauley Woodrow having also joined from Barnsley, while he had a firm friendship with Harry Cornick too.

Although an early benefit to settling in, the forward was eager to develop his relationships with the rest of his new team-mates, continuing: “It’s always helpful, but it’s important to build rapport and a relationship with the lads that you don’t know, more than the fellas you already do know.

"That’s what I’ve found amazing about this football club is how welcoming they all are.

"There’s no egos and that’s exactly what I’m about.”

On the physical demands that the Slovenia trip entailed, Morris said: “It was very tough, but it needs to be in pre-season and the staff manage the players perfectly.”

"The staff are brilliant here, they manage players perfectly and it’s all about getting you to do as much as you can to the point of not breaking point, but to the point where you’ve got nothing left to give.

"You leave it all out there in training and in matches and that’s what is going to get us in the best nick for the start of the season."

Despite the physical nature of the week away from the Brache, it was something Morris was more than happy to do too, adding: “The sun, nice watered wet pitches, the ball zipping around, work-rate, energy, it’s what I’m about.