Carlton Morris is absent for Luton this afternoon

Leading scorer Carlton Morris is out of Luton’s clash with Wigan Athletic this afternoon after failing to recover from his calf injury.

The forward didn't feature during Tuesday night's 2-1 FA Cup third round replay victory at the DW Stadium, while with Cauley Woodrow also absent, Harry Cornick starts.

Tom Lockyer is also back, one of four changes made by boss Rob Edwards, with Reece Burke dropping to the bench, as Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Dan Potts are also in, Allan Campbell and Alfie Doughty among the substitutes, joined for the first time since October by Fred Onyedinma.

The hosts made six changes to their side with the trio of transfer window signings Christ Tiehi, Miguel Azeez and Steven Caulker starting, with James McClean, Max Power and Will Keane coming in, goalscorer Thelo Aasgaard missing out.

Latics: Ben Amos, Charlie Hughes, Steven Caulker, Curtis Tilt, Ryan Nyambe, Christ Tiehi, Max Power (C), Miguel Azeez, James McClean, Will Keane, Ashley Fletcher.

Subs: Jamie Jones, Tendayi Darikwa, Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor, Thelo Aasgaard, Callum Lang, Josh Magennis.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Louie Watson, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Luke Berry, Allan Campbell, Fred Onyedinma, Cameron Jerome, Alfie Doughty, Reece Burke.

