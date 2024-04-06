Morris nets dramatic late winner as Luton boost survival hopes by beating Bournemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton showed the emotion and spirit that boss Rob Edwards had called for in bucket-loads to end their 10-game winless run in quite thrilling fashion, Carlton Morris scoring in the final minute to earn the Hatters a magnificent comeback 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth this afternoon.

Town had looked like they were in danger of suffering what could have been a hammer blow in their attempts to stay up this term, Marcus Tavernier rifling home on 52 minutes to put the visitors ahead. However, with Luke Berry and Fred Onyedinma introduced just after the hour mark, the pair were instrumental in swinging the fixture back in the home side's favour, as Town were level on 73 minutes through Jordan Clark's first goal of the season.

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

Morris then won it at the death, with a deft sidefoot finish from Cauley Woodrow's inswinging cross to spark scenes of sheer jubilation from the Kenilworth Road faithful and manager Rob Edwards, as they breathed some much-needed life in their battle to remain in the top flight.

Earlier, the Luton chief had made two changes to the side who lost out 2-0 to Arsenal in midweek, Reece Burke fit enough to return along with Tahith Chong, the pair in for Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Fred Onyedinma, who dropped to the bench. Town were finally able to use Daiki Hashioka in his preferred right wingback position, Issa Kabore in as right centre half with Burke central and Teden Mengi moving to the left, AndrosTownsend sending over a cross that Neto punched when it was an easy catch, Ross Barkley shooting over from 20 yards.

The in-form Cherries showed just how dangerous they can be from deadball situations on 11 minutes though, Marcus Tavernier letting fly with a magnificent left-footed curler from 25 yards that crashed against the outside of the post with Thomas Kaminski well beaten. Edwards had warned about the visitors' front four in the build up to the game and they began to show why, Tavernier having another pop that was inches wide, Justin Kluivert then twisting and turning Mengi, also clipping the outside of the post.

The son of Dutch legend Patrick went close once more on 18 minutes, as the Cherries broke from a Town corner and he was left unmarked to see his attempt land on the roof of the net. Luton looked to respond to the pressure, Townsend shrugging off his man to deliver a low ball that was collected by Chong who swivelled and rifled narrowly over on his right foot.

Midway through the half, Kaminski showed his now customary excellent reactions to prevent a second own goal in as many games for Hashioka, the Japanese international inadvertently deflecting a Bournemouth corner towards his own net. With Mengi twice having to go off for treatment, Edwards keeping everything crossed that he wasn't about to add to his already horrific injury list, thankfully the imposing centre half was able to carry on and return to the fray.

Carlton Morris scores Luton's late winner against AFC Bournemouth this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

Luton were indebted to a brave clearance from Kabore when Dominic Solanke escaped inside the area, his deflected cross looking like it would land on the head of team-mate, as the Hatters upped their efforts just before the break, Chong's first time half volley hitting the roof of the stand and Barkley also blocked off when he let fly.

With Everton leading 1-0 against Burnley at the interval, it ramped up the pressure that bit more on Town to get a result, Morris latching on to a poor header and making his way into the area, but with no support and the angle against him, couldn't beat Neto. Barkley tried as well, getting away from one opponent and then drilling low, only to see Neto right behind it, as the Brazilian made a stunning stop on 50 minutes when Morris pounced on a loose ball, the keeper somehow palming away his low drive.

An open start to the second period saw Burke made a terrific intervention to prevent the visitors getting a tap in, but Luton were then undone on 52 minutes when Tavernier cut in from the right and this time he did hit the target, powering a terrific low shot beyond Kaminski. Town tried to hit back straight away, Barkley once more dragging an attempt straight at Neto, before he was then inches away with a powerful foray and going with the outside of the right, missing by a matter of inches.

Importantly, the Hatters brought on Berry and Onyedinma just after the hour mark and the pair were almost involved in a goal straight away, charging forward, with Morris seeing his attempt hit the same post that had denied both Tavernier and Kluivert. The duo continued to pep up Luton, Onyedinma's low cross well protected by Berry as he found Chong who played in Alfie Doughty, the wingback only able to roll a tame shot at Neto.

Kluviert almost put the result beyond doubt, hammering over on 65 minutes, but with news filtering through that Brentford had turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead at Aston Villa, which was to eventually finish 3-3, and Luton desperately needing a goal, they responded with 17 minutes to go. The increasingly influential Clark did the hard work, trying to bundle his way through, and once Berry made the perfect block tackle into his path, the mdifielder arrowed into the bottom corner with a brilliant finish to score his first ever Premier League goal.

Now with their tails up, Luton looked for a winner, Onyedinma's back post header easy for Neto, before with Woodrow now thrown on, he couldn't direct his fellow replacement's drilled cross goalwards. An excellent sprint back by Kabore stopped Solanke on one of his rare sights of goal all afternoon before the magic happened.

Receiving the ball on the right, Woodrow looked up and sent in the perfect cross for Morris to meet and angle his volley beyond Neto for a ninth goal of the season and quite possibly his most important yet. Six minutes of stoppage time were added, but unlike other times this season, the Hatters stood firm, and when Alex Scott bent his effort wide rather than into the corner of the net, you knew the points were finally staying in Bedfordshire.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Reece Burke, Teden Mengi, Daiki Hashioka (Fred Onyedinma 62), Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Jordan Clark, Andros Townsend (Luke Berry 62), Tahith Chong (Cauley Woodrow 80) Carlton Morris (C). Subs not used: James Shea, Tim Krul, Zack Nelson, Joe Johnson, Axel Piesold, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.