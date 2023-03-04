Carlton Morris celebrates his match-winner against Swansea

Striker Carlton Morris bagged his 14th goal of the season as Luton beat Swansea at Kenilworth Road for the first time since 2001 to further boost their play-off chances this afternoon.

The forward scored what turned out to be the winner in the closing stages of the first half, prodding home from Alfie Doughty's cross, as a mass brawl between both benches late on saw visiting boss Russell Martin sent off along with Town assistant Richie Kyle.

Midfielder Allan Campbell was recalled by manager Rob Edwards to the Town side after spending the last five games on the bench, replacing Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Luton stopper Ethan Horvath had an early chance to boost his confidence from the mistake he made against Millwall in midweek, handling Luke Cundle's low daisycutter at his near post.

Town then had an opportunity of their own, Elijah Adebayo heading Alfie Doughty's corner over the bar, before the wingback did superbly on 16 minutes to reach a long ball on the left and send over another cross.

Morris met the delivery, his downward header forcing Andy Fisher into a decent stop, the Swans keeper gathering the loose ball ahead of the lurking Campbell.

With the visitors’ determined to play the ball out from the back, Luton nipped in with 20 gone, working it out on the right where Osho dropped his shoulder to beat a man and then couldn't quite retain his composure, lashing over the top.

Another Doughty free kick caused trouble midway through the half, Jordan Clark's touch just evading his team-mates in the box, before Clark's corner was met by Morris whose header glanced the top of the bar on its way over.

Doughty's corners and link-up play with Amari'i Bell on the left were causing City real trouble, his next attempt met by Tom Lockyer, whose nudge hit Jay Fulton, Fisher palming the ball away from underneath the bar.

Having started to up the tempo, Luton had their rewards on 39 minutes when a good move saw Clark mis-hit his shot, but Campbell made sure the danger remained, finding Doughty on the left.

He once more delivered another fine cross that Fisher could only fumble, Morris on hand to poke home from a matter of yards.

Swans looked to equalise instantly, but an unmarked Nathan Wood fortunately putting his downward header wide at the back post.

After the break, the visitors had a marvellous chance to restore parity when Lockyer's clearance cannoned off Ollie Cooper allowing the Swans midfielder to go clean through only to rashly scoop over the top when faced with Horvath.

The visitors had clearly upped their intensity, top scorer Joel Piroe having a crack from range, watching it deflect tamely into Horvath's gloves.

Although Swansea continued to dominate possession, it was Luton who created a real chance to double their lead just after the hour mark, Clark picking out Campbell, his header palmed away by Fisher, with Morris adjudged to have put the rebound wide.

Edwards brought on Cauley Woodrow for Adebayo and one of the sub’s first touches was to fire a pass out wide to Doughty who put his foot through a shot and lashed into the stands.

With midfielder Luke Berry wanting the decisions to finally go Luton's way in the week, after two didn't against the Lions on Tuesday night, they got their wish as sub Liam Cullen was played through to beat Horvath and find the net.

However, he had gone just a fraction too early and this time the referee's assistant had his flag raised to chalk it off, unlike a few days ago, when the Lions' offside strike was allowed to stand.

Hatters still searched for a second, Clark releasing Morris who took on a right footer that rippled the side-netting, before Woodrow was played in by Doughty, having half-hearted appeals for a penalty turned down when his shot was charged down.

In the closing stages, Morgan Whittaker’s snapshot was batted away by Horvath, Cody Drameh's wonderful reverse ball then seeing Doughty find Clark.

He tried to give Fisher the eye, only to see his sidefooter roll against the outside of the post.

Late on both benches got involved after an off the ball incident with Marvelous Nakamba and following an almighty brawl, visiting boss Martin and Kyle were given the marching orders.

Town managed to hang on in the face of some late pressure though, going on to complete the double over their opponents.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark (Joe Taylor 90), Elijah Adebayo (Cauley Woodrow 68), Carlton Morris (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu 81).

Subs not used: James Shea, Sonny Bradley, Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma.

Swans: Andy Fisher, Ryan Manning, Jay Fulton, Ben Cabango, Joe Allen (C Morgan Whittaker 45), Joel Piroe, Luke Cundle (Liam Walsh 68), Joel Latibeaudiere, Nathan Wood, Matthew Sorinola (Liam Cullen 68), Ollie Cooper (Jamie Paterson 77).

Subs not used: Harry Darling, Kyle Naughton, Andreas Sondergaard.

Bookings: Cundle, Clark, Woodrow.

Sent off: Martin, Kyle.

Referee: Dean Whitestone

