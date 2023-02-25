Carlton Morris celebrates his winner at Birmingham

Striker Carlton Morris scored his 13th goal of the season as Luton ended a run of three games without victory to finally register victory over Birmingham City this afternoon.

The Hatters, who lost 8-0 on aggregate last term, including a 5-0 hammering on home soil, hadn't managed to score against their opponents in the last three games.

Although Town won 1-0 in the Covid season, when there were no fans present, they hadn’t tasted victory at St Andrew’s with supporters attending since 1986, when club legend Mick Harford scored twice, but that was to change thanks to Morris' goal early in the second period.

Prior to that, Town boss Rob Edwards made one change to his side from the 1-0 defeat at Burnley, Alfie Doughty in for the suspended Tom Lockyer.

The Hatters had to make a late alteration on their bench before kick-off too, Dan Potts dropping out and Louie Watson in.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu took the captain’s armband in the absence of Lockyer and Potts, one of his first duties to block a shot from Tahith Chong that looked like it might test Ethan Horvath.

Town had the better of proceedings, although their opportunities were half-chances at best, an off balance Elijah Adebayo heading wide and then the lively Jordan Clark shooting tamely at John Ruddy from the edge of the box.

With 23 gone, a first half that was struggling to get going for the Hatters saw Lukas Jutkiewicz get to a loose ball on the left and cross for Scott Hogan to get his header all wrong, nodding well wide.

It took Luton a good half hour to really create an effort of note, Doughty doing impressively to send over a cross from the left and Adebayo rose highest, but failed to keep his header down, his struggles to hit the target in recent matches continuing.

Town then put another good move together in the 40th minute, Drameh's low cross from the right picking out an unmarked Clark on the penalty spot, but his attempt got stuck under his feet and was easily cleared.

After the break, Clark wriggled his way through to cross just in front of his team-mates, before the first half frustration was immediately over on 47 minutes.

Doughty's deep ball from the left was met by Morris, his downward header bouncing up off the turf and into the top corner to break the deadlock.

Clark went close to making it a quickfire double, spinning on the edge of the box only for Ruddy to gather at the second attempt.

Luton were then dealt a blow with Reece Burke, who had looked to finally be over the injury worries that have blighted his time at Kenilworth Road, was forced off after picking up a knock when challenging Hannibal Mejbri.

It meant that skipper for the afternoon Mpanzu dropped into the right-sided centre half role, the first time he had played there in almost a decade, with Allan Campbell on and moving into midfield.

The captain was almost the architect for a second on 61 minutes, whipping in a magnificent first time cross from the right, Morris getting in front of his man to glance a header narrowly wide.

Blues made a triple sub with 64 gone, one of them, Marc Roberts, fortunate to stay on for more than 60 seconds or so, with a disgraceful challenge on Morris that was easily worthy of a red, referee David Webb in the perfect position to somehow dish out only a yellow.

After receiving lengthy treatment, the forward tried to continue, but following Drameh's penalty appeals being turned down, it became apparent his afternoon was over, Cauley Woodrow on for the final 18 minutes.

Roberts almost made Town pay for the officials' leniency, Juninho Bacuna's free kick leading to an almighty scramble that saw Roberts who else, go close.

They went even closer on 75 minutes, Chong's excellent right wing cross met by a header from Hogan that hit the top of the bar, Horvath eventually grabbing the loose ball.

Town had a real opening to extend their lead when Adebayo brought Drameh's ball out of the sky wonderfully, but with Woodrow in acres of space to his left, opted to go it alone and was dispossessed.

Luton were almost gifted a pressure relieving second with two to go, Woodrow unleashing a 30-yard snapshot that the experienced Ruddy made a complete Horlicks off, just about grabbing the ball as it went to cross the line.

With seven minutes of stoppage time added on by Webb, Town saw them out with very little alarms to pick up what was a big three points, and stay in sixth place, ahead of Tuesday night's game in hand against fellow play-off chasers Millwall.

Blues: John Ruddy (C), Maxime Colin, Hannibal Mejbri (Alfie Chang 64), Scott Hogan, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Harlee Dean (Jordan James 90), Tahit Chong, Gary Gardner (Juninho Bacuna 64), Emmanuel Longelo (Jordan Graham 86), Kevin Long, George Hall (Marc Roberts 64).

Subs not used: Neil Etheridge, George Friend.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Reece Burke (Allan Campbell 56), Tom Lockyer (C), Gabe Osho, Amari'i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris (Cauley Woodrow 73).

Subs not used: James Shea, Luke Berry, Louie Watson, Joe Taylor, Fred Onyedinma.

Bookings: Doughty 19, Roberts 66.

Referee: David Webb.