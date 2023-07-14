News you can trust since 1891
Morris on target as Luton kick off pre-season with Posh victory

Friendly: Luton Town 3 Peterborough United 1
By Mike Simmonds
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST- 2 min read

Striker Carlton Morris was up and running at the first attempt as Luton began their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 win over League One Peterborough United in a behind-closed-doors friendly clash at St. George’s Park this afternoon.

The Hatters handed a first outing for summer signing Mads Andersen in defence, while Wembley hero Jordan Clark started, as did Fred Onyedinma, with Elijah Adebayo partnering Morris upfront.

Town threatened early on, Onyedinma crossing from the left, as Adebayo’s first time shot hit the crossbar, as Porh threatened next, Joel Randall firing over.

Alfie Doughty and Adebayo both went close, before Luton had the lead on 28 minutes, Doughty winning the ball back and Luke Berry’s cross headed home by Morris.

Posh attempted to hit back shortly afterwards, James Shea denying Randall again, as Town then conceded a penalty when Reece Burke was adjudged to have pulled back Romoney Crichlow in the area, Kabongo Tshimanga’s spotkick hitting the post.

The Hatters changed the line-up completely for the second period, giving a run-out to a number of youngsters, including Aidan Francis-Clarke, Joe Johnson and Zack Nelson, while first teamer Cauley Woodrow made his return from injury too.

Rob Edwards’ side looked to increase their lead, John McAtee sending Joe Taylor away to shoot wide, as the woodwork came to Town’s rescue once more, denying Archie Collins.

Carlton Morris scored for Luton in their 3-1 friendly win over Peterborough - pic: Liam SmithCarlton Morris scored for Luton in their 3-1 friendly win over Peterborough - pic: Liam Smith
Just after the hour mark, Posh were level when Jonson Clarke-Harris beat Matt Macey with the outside of his left foot.

Luton weren’t pegged back for long though, McAtee, who spent last season on loan at Grimsby Town, curling a lovely effort into the top corner.

The forward then turned provider, crossing for Dion Pereira, another who had time away from the Hatters at Bradford City, to head into the net.

Francis-Clarke made a goal-line clearance to prevent Kwame Poku pulling one back, as Macey made two good stops from Clarke-Harris and Ricky Jade-Jones to ensure Town made a winning start.

Hatters first half XI: James Shea, Alfie Doughty, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Fred Onyedinma, Jordan Clark, Luke Berry, Allan Campbell, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Second half XI: Matt Macey, Dion Pereira, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jack Bateson, Josh Odell-Bature, Joe Johnson, Zack Nelson, Louie Watson, John McAtee, Joe Taylor (Jayden Luker 89), Cauley Woodrow.

