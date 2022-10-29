Morris on target but Hatters let lead slip once more as they are held by Sunderland

Luton celebrate Carlton Morris's opener against Sunderland

Luton boss Nathan Jones' 300th game in charge of the club was to end in frustration as the Hatters were held to yet another draw on home soil this season by visitors Sunderland.

The Welshman had looked like he would be celebrating his milestone in style thanks to Carlton Morris's close range strike on the stroke of half time, volleying home Alfie Doughty's cross, but then for the fifth time in nine games, Town found themselves pegged back after the break, Elliot Embleton on target with 13 minutes remaining, as they let two points slip from their grasp once more.

Ahead of his triple century, Jones made two changes from the woeful 4-0 reverse at Watford last week, with two of the players who missed out with sickness, Henri Lansbury and Dan Potts back in for Sonny Bradley and Luke Freeman.

Eager to put the previous weekend behind them, Town were at their opponents from the start, hunting out mistakes, of which there were a few.

Doughty, playing right wingback, slid in to force an error in midfield, as Jordan Clark released Morris, whose ball was destined to be put in by Doughty at the near post, only for Dennis Cirkin to somehow slide in and prevent him from doing so.

Lansbury had a go at picking out the bottom corner, firing into the hoardings from 20 yards, while another mistake from the visitors when playing out from the back saw Morris's low drive repelled by keeper Anthony Patterson.

Despite being shorn of their main attacking threats, the visitors had their chances, former Spurs and Leeds midfielder Jack Clarke going on a mazy run that was ended by a strong left hand from Ethan Horvath.

With 18 gone, James Bree sliced a hopeful volley over the top, before Luton somehow didn't make the most of their bright start, Doughty leaping impressively to meet Amari'i Bell's cross, his header hitting the inside of the post, Adebayo foiled twice in his follow up.

Lansbury then unleashed a magnificent cross from the right, Clark not getting enough on his header as another chance went begging.

The woodwork came to Luton's savour on 25 minutes, when an error from Potts was seized upon by Leon Dajaku, the wideman cutting inside to beat Horvath, but not the post as it bounced fortuitously to safety.

Just before the half hour, Luton were hit by injury once more as Lansbury, who was starting to dictate things, was left clutching his thigh after playing the ball wide and couldn't continue, Freeman on in his place.

The visitors went close once more on 32 minutes, a deep free-kick swung in and Danny Batth rose highest, only to see his header strike the post, Adebayo in the right place to clear the danger.

Horvath had to keep his wits about him to save well low down from Amad Diallo's 20-yard free kick, with Dajaku's hopeful attempt when the corner was cleared out to him, flying wide.

Diallo versus Horvath was to become a regular theme, the USA international palming another effort behind, as the Manchester United loanee tried his luck a third time just before the break, dragging waywardly.

However, just when it looked like Luton would changes ends goalless, they broke the deadlock when Doughty did excellently to stand up Cirkin and get to the byline, his dangerous ball in converted by Morris who got across his man to volley in an eighth of the season.

After the interval, Doughty, who was increasingly involved in the contest, saw his cross from the touchline almost go straight in, Patterson backpedalling to fist behind.

As has happened so often, Luton then started to invite pressure on to them, allowing the visitors to begin to dominate possession and territory, Diallo rifling into the side-netting, Jones responding by bringing on Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick and Sonny Bradley in a bid to try and regain their stronghold.

The changes looked to be working defensively, Mpanzu with a superb overhead clearance as Diallo looked to break and once his cross-shot was parried by Horvath, Bell brilliantly and bravely threw himself in the way of Clarke's drilled attempt with a superb block to keep his side ahead.

However, with 13 minutes left, the visitors did restore parity, a good move on the left seeing dangerman Clarke's low cross stabbed home by sub Elliot Embleton to deservedly draw his side level.

With Town still not able to fully up their intensity, barring the odd Cornick break, Sunderland went closest to a winner, Patrick Roberts off the bench and curling inches wide with Horvath at full stretch.

Freeman then had a snapshot from outside the box which deflected over, as Town were held to the 82nd draw of Jones’ tenure as Luton boss, rather than walking off the pitch with his 141st victory.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts, Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu 71), Henri Lansbury (Luke Freeman 30), Allan Campbell (Sonny Bradley 71), Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris (Harry Cornick 71), Elijah Adebayo (Cameron Jerome 85).

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Luke Berry.

Black Cats: Anthony Patterson, Dennis Cirkin, Corry Evans (C, Ellis Simms 70), Danny Batth, Leon Dajaku (Patrick Roberts 60), Luke O'Nien, Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke, Alex Pritchard (Elliot Embleton 60), Dan Neil (Eduoard Michut 60), Bailey Wright.

Subs not used: Alex Bass, Jay Matete, Trai Hume.

Referee: James Linington.

Booked: Doughty 23, Evans 24, Adebayo 33, Cirkin 62, Clarke 90.