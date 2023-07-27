Striker Carlton Morris netted a second half penalty as Luton earned a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Championship side Ipswich Town at Colchester United’s ground on Tuesday night.

The Hatters, who were in action in front of fans for the first time since their play-off final win over Coventry City at Wembley in May, handed debuts to summer signings Chiedozie Ogbene, Mads Andersen and Tahith Chong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Centre half Tom Lockyer also began for the first time since he was stretchered off after collapsing, with James Shea in goal and Elijah Adebayo alongside Morris upfront.

Despite the strong starting line-up, it was the Tractor Boys who went in front on 14 minutes, when Wes Burns’ cross curled past everyone and into the corner of the net.

Town found it hard to get going in the contest, as Ipswich came close to a second, Cameron Burgess’ header crashing against the crossbar and Lockyer doing well to block Marcus Harness’ attempt.

After the break, new addition Chong burst forward, his cross unable to pick out Morris, as boss Rob Edwards made changes, Allan Campbell, Cauley Woodrow and Louie Watson all introduced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan Clark was denied by ex-Hatters loanee Christian Walton, but Luton were level with 15 minutes to go, Obgene fouled by George Edmunson after surging into the area and Morris converted from the spot.

Carlton Morris scored for Luton on Tuesday night

Late on, Woodrow headed Ogbene’s cross straight at Walton, although Ipswich almost won it, Freddie Ladapo shooting narrowly off target.

The Hatters travel to Hillsborough to face another newly promoted Championship side in Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Hatters: James Shea (Matt Macey 76); Chiedozie Ogbene (Joe Taylor 86), Dan Potts, Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer (Aidan Francis 61), Alfie Doughty; Tahith Chong (Allan Campbell 61), Jordan Clark (John McAtee 86), Luke Berry (Louie Watson 61); Elijah Adebayo (Joe Johnson 61), Carlton Morris (Cauley Woodrow 61).

Advertisement

Advertisement