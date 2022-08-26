Morris on target once more as Town go close to claiming victory over Championship leaders Sheffield United

Carlton Morris celebrates making it 1-0 to the Hatters this evening

Luton Town held leaders Sheffield United to a 1-1 draw in an absorbing and highly entertaining clash at Kenilworth Road this evening.

In a performance that had echoes of the Hatters' play-off reaching efforts from last term, Nathan Jones' side once more went toe-to-toe with one of the best sides in the division, giving them a real fright, and had Elijah Adebayo's finishing been on point, the hosts might even have secured all three points.

Prior to the game, Jones made one change to the side that beat Swansea City 2-0, as goalscorer Carlton Morris came in for Admiral Muskwe, Fred Onyedinma fit enough to return to the bench.

Town might have led inside three minute, Allan Campbell doing superbly on the right to skip a sliding challenge and deliver a low cross that Morris took off the toes of the onrushing Luke Freeman, before spinning to shoot over the top.

The forward did give Luton the advantage on just nine minutes though, as Amari'i Bell's throw in was cleared back to him, the defender taking a touch and then fizzing in a daisycutter of a cross that Morris rose highest to expertly glance his header across Wes Foderingham and into the corner.

It saw Luton's goal drought at Kenilworth Road ended, the Hatters netting an opening second tier strike in front of their own fans, although the Blades reacted well to the set-back with a concerted spell of pressure, James McAtee's low shot deflected away, as was Oli Norwood's magnificent curving 25-yard volley after being picked out from a corner

With a front two of Morris and Adebayo, the hosts caused a number of problems aerially, Adebayo unable to keep his header down after meeting James Bree's right-wing delivery.

The Blades remained eager to restore parity, Oli McBurnie meeting George Baldock's swinging cross but couldn't divert on target, Max Lowe slicing another snapshot hopefully over on 36 minutes.

Luton were looking for a second though, Freeman receiving the ball and playing a smart one-two with Adebayo, going on to test Foderingham low down, the visiting stopper gathering comfortably.

Town almost had a second with five minutes of the first half to go, Adebayo unable to reach Bree's cross with Foderingham struggling.

The same combination had another go in the final seconds, Adebayo opting to volley this time, his attempt wayward.

After the break, the Hatters had to defend with a degree of desperation early on, as the Blades threw everything at them, Reece Burke making a wonderful block on Iliman Ndiaye's goalbound drive.

However, Jones' men couldn't hold on, the Blades level on 53 minutes, when following some sustained pressure, McBurnie was left unmarked at the back post to volley into the corner when sub Tommy Doyle's header was flicked on by John Egan.

You got the feeling it wasn't going to be Adebyao's night as, with Bree sending in another marvellous ball from the right, he got across his defender, but once again, couldn't make any kind of contact.

The wing-back was sending over a high level of delivery throughout the contest, yet another met by Bell at the back post, his cross-shot trickling behind.

With the game on a more even keel once more, Luton almost retook the lead on 70 minutes, Bree's hanging cross drawing a towering downward header from Morris, with Campbell racing on to it, denied by a mass of bodies, Morris's follow up batted behind by a flying Foderingham.

Norwood then couldn't keep his effort down when the ball dropped invitingly for him 20 yards out, while a familiar theme continued as Bree once more dug out a terrific cross that Adebayo did well to meet, not testing the United keeper though.

With 12 minutes left, the Blades were dealt a blow as Foderingham had to make way for Jordan Amissah, but it was the visitors who went close to making it 2-1, Doyle's swerving attempt claimed convincingly by Horvath.

Chances were then exchanged at both ends, Bell's drive cannoning to safety and Rhian Brewster's skidding shot well handled by a diving Horvath.

In stoppage time, replacement Cameron Jerome almost brought the house down when his fierce blast was tipped over by Amissah, as the Hatters climbed up to 17th ahead of the weekend's round of fixtures.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman (Luke Berry 86), Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris (Cameron Jerome 76), Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: Matt Macey, Cauley Woodrow, Admiral Muskwe, Fred Onyedinma, Gabe Osho.

Blades: Wes Foderingham (Jordan Amissah 78), George Baldock, Chris Basham, Oliver McBurnie, John Egan, Max Lowe, Oli Norwood, James McAtee (Tommy Doyle 46), Iliman Ndiaye (Rhian Brewster 83), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Anel Ahmedhodzic 83).

Subs not used: Oli Arblaster, Will Osula, Daniel Jebbison.

Referee: David Webb.

Booked: Baldock 15, McAtee 23, Ndiaye 73.