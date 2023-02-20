Morris praises Luton's 'fantastic' supporters after Town are edged out by Clarets

Town forward Carlton Morris was quick to thank Luton’s ‘fantastic’ home fans for their support during the 1-0 defeat against Burnley on Saturday.

The sell-out crowd at Kenilworth Road saw their side produce an excellent display against the league leaders, and deserved to be ahead themselves, after a first half in which they were the better side, Elijah Adebayo and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu denied by the Clarets’ on-loan Manchester City keeper Arijanet Muric from range.

Adebayo then missed a glorious chance before the break, as Burnley started to come into the contest more as an attacking force in the second period, Morris himself replaced by Cauley Woodrow just before the hour mark.

It was the visitors who went on to win it with 12 minutes to go, Gabe Osho penalised for handball inside the area and Ashley Barnes scoring from the spot.

Tweeting afterwards, Morris said: “Proud of this team as always @LutonTown.

“Thank you Hatters, for your fantastic support today we go again next week #coyh.”

Responding to his comments, @andygill76 wrote: “Didn’t get what that performance deserved today.

"We go again next week.”

@Neilcp71: “You all played above and beyond yourselves yet again.

"Very unfortunate to lose.”

@captainmeatpie: “From minute 1 we were a man down.

"From 78 it was an impossible task.

"Hope you’re fit for next week, you’re needed!!”

@sussexmalc: “Great play today sir as ever!”

@GaryAlanMcPheat: “Outstanding performance mate. So proud of everyone.

"Someone soon is going to get turned over big style.

"Thank you Carlton and all the boys. COYH.”

@LTFC_Dave: “Not much we can do against 12 men.

"Just got to dust ourselves down and go again next week.”

@Lisa20466701: “Everyone left everything on the pitch - can’t ask for any more.”

@ColinBarden2: “CM we are right behind you, love the badge thump at PNE during the week.”

@lloydyhomann: “Banging player, lucky to have you in a town shirt.

"Give everything week in week out.”

@Gooderz_1: "Can the stars please fall into line so that we can give some team a tonking!”

@DoughnutDove: “Hard to play against 12 men… great performance from you though.”

@chazabbb: “10v12 is never easy, class performance from you though big man.”

@Jjacko_1: “Deserved more. This level of performance will see the Town in the mix again.

"A gnats chopper between the 2 teams today.”

@luton_up: “Been at the required level, just been unlucky.