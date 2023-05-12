Achieving Premier League status this season would be the ‘pinnacle’ for the Hatters according to striker Carlton Morris.

The 27-year-old has been at a top flight club before himself, coming through the ranks at Norwich when the Carrow Road outfit were plying their trade at the top table, but his only appearance for the Canaries’ senior side came once they had been relegated back to the Championship.

Morris had to head out on loan to really kickstart his career, playing for Shrewsbury, Rotherham United, Hamilton and MK Dons and then heading to Barnsley permanently, before making his move to Luton for a club record fee in the summer.

Town striker Carlton Morris celebrates scoring one of his 20 goals this season

With 20 goals to his name, becoming one of the most feared frontmen at this level, the forward now wants to fire Town through the play-offs to the promised land as they take on Sunderland over two legs starting at the Stadium of Light tomorrow.

On the possibility of doing just that and bringing top flight football back to the Hatters for the first time in over 30 years, he said: “It’s everything, it’s the pinnacle of football getting to the Premier League for the club, the fans, the players, for everyone, it’s massive.

“It’s important to think about those sorts of things, every footballer aspires to play in the Premier League and that’s the reward of winning the play-offs.

"But right now the focus is on the next game, we’ve always got to focus on the next game first."

Standing in their way is a Black Cats side who themselves are on a fine run of form, winning four of their last six matches to finish above the dotted line on the final day of the season.

However, Morris believes that no sides in the Championship will enjoy taking on the Hatters due to their own magnificent unbeaten sequence, which stretched to 14 matches after a goalless draw with Hull City on Monday.

He continued: “We’re very versatile in the way we win games and I think if you want to win anything you need to have more than one way of getting the job done.

“We relish being a team that no-one wants to play against.

“That’s the sort of personality of this squad is, we live for big games, which is why I’m so excited for the play-offs to start.”

With the first leg being played in front of a sell-out 45,000 on Wearside, Town will have the second game back at what promises to be just as fervent and passionate an atmosphere at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, even with a quarter of the crowd in attendance.

Morris knows full well just what an advantage Town’s supporters will play in that home fixture, as he added: “The crowd’s huge here.

"I’ve been on both sides of the coin, I’ve played here as an away player, I’ve played here as a home player.