Morris scores again and Burke curls in a stunner as Luton beat Blackburn to finally record a home victory

Carlton Morris opens the scoring for Luton with his sixth goal of the season

A fine second half performance capped by Carlton Morris's sixth goal of the season and a stunning Reece Burke strike saw the Hatters finally end their lengthy wait for a home win by beating Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

After an opening 45 minutes that barely saw either keeper worked, that was all to change after the interval, Morris showing again just why the Hatters forked out a club record fee for him, Burke then arrowing a magnificent 20-yard curler into the net to give Town some real breathing space, as this time there was to be no advantage frittered away.

Boss Nathan Jones made five changes for the clash, with boss Nathan Jones taking out two of the defence he was critical of in midweek, Gabe Osho dropping to the bench and Sonny Bradley missing out completely, with Burke fit and Tom Lockyer rightly restored to the back three.

Also returning was Henri Lansbury for his first start of the season, with Amari'i Bell and Cauley Woodrow included, the latter partnering Morris up top, for Fred Onyedinma, Harry Cornick and Luke Freeman, while summer signing Alfie Doughty was among the substitutes for the first time this term.

The visitors started on the front foot, as they looked at ease in possession particularly in their own half, determined to take risks when passing out from the back to play through the thirds, Ben Brereton Diaz almost putting them ahead.

With keeper Ethan Horvath slow to react, the Chile forward nicked the ball goalwards, Town's USA international getting just enough on his attempt, Dan Potts clearing unconvincingly off the line, as the opportunity was eventually smuggled clear.

A quiet opening was enlivened when Lansbury started getting involved, one meaty challenge and then an exquisite crossfield ball followed up with rampaging burst through the middle, shooting straight at Thomas Kaminski on 19 minutes when he had more time than he thought.

That was it really for the remainder of what was an increasingly mundane first period, neither side able to grab any kind of initiative with too many passes going astray.

It was finally punctured just before the break, but even that led to nothing tangible, Ryan Hedges’ curler falling tamely wide of Horvath's goal.

After the break, it was a completely different story, Allan Campbell showing brilliant tenacity to win the ball back not once but twice, with Jordan Clark advancing into the box.

As the home stands urged him to pull the trigger, he for some reason tried to find Woodrow, whose return pass was intercepted, much to the frustration of everyone in orange

With Rovers doing their best to give Luton a leg up, their tactics in playing out from the back, perfect for the Hatters' press, which appeared to have renewed energy, to exploit, the hosts looked the team more likely, Clark opting to go for goal this time, slicing wide on his left foot, Woodrow's instinctive volley also not testing Kaminski.

However, Blackburn's persistence in going short from goal kicks, which always looked like it could cost them, did on 58 minutes, as another drilled pass through the centre saw Lockyer there to cause a nuisance of himself once more, Town winning it back.

Clark too matters up on the left, cutting in to steady himself and send over a cross that Morris, who else, met with a cushioned side-footed volley into the corner of the net to continue his marvellous scoring spree at Kenilworth Road, on target now in his last four outings.

With breaking the deadlock not leading to as many wins as it had last term, Town giving the advantage away in each of their last three home matches, Jones’ me looked for that second.

Clark, now eager to shoot from anywhere, had a go from 20 yards, forcing Kaminski to paw behind, while Morris's header just wouldn't drop in time for Woodrow, Rovers getting back to block.

However, Town did then double their lead with 67 on the clock, and in quite magnificent fashion too, Burke picking up a loose ball midway inside Blackburn's half, continuing his forward surge and sending a sumptuous curler into net to break his league duck for the Hatters in some style.

Hunting a third now, James Bree almost had it after the visitors gave the ball away once more, Lansbury eating up the yards and the wingback's low shot kept out by Kamsinki at the second attempt.

Rovers, who had barely had any sight of Horvath's goal since the break, had a half chance on 70 minutes, Hedges once more slicing wide of the target.

With Luton becoming slightly sloppy as they looked to close out a home triumph, Blackburn almost gave them a nervy four minutes of stoppage time, but George Hirst lashed waywardly into the stands when through on goal, Lockyer doing just enough to put him off.

There were no further scares for the Hatters though as they saw out the latter stages without any further alarms as Jones and his players could finally celebrate a long overdue win in front of their own fans.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Henri Lansbury (Luke Freeman 74), Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark (Gabe Osho 90), Carlton Morris (Fred Onyedinma 89), Cauley Woodrow (Cameron Jerome 74).

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Louie Watson, Alfie Doughty.

Rovers: Thomas Kaminski, Harry Pickering, Daniel Ayala, Dominic Hyam, Tyler Morton (John Buckley 70), Thrhys Dolan (George Hirst 59), Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter (Callum Brittain 59), Ryan Hedges, Ben Brereton Diaz, Lewis Travis (C).

Subs not used: Tayo Edun, Aynsley Pears, Bradley Dack, Ashley Phillips.

Referee: Josh Smith.

Booked: Morris 41, Travis 45, Brittain 60, Lockyer 60.