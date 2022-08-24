Morris: Swansea win is the start of 'something special' for Luton

Hatters forward Carlton Morris

Town striker Carlton Morris believes his side are on the verge of starting ‘something special’ following their first victory of the Championship season on Saturday, triumphing 2-0 at Swansea City.

The Hatters ended their four game winless streak in style, as despite having just 25 per cent possession, were good value for the three points, defending their area with real class and determination and then doing something they had struggled with recently, clinically taking their chances.

Allan Campbell got the ball rolling in the first half, volleying home after a corner wasn’t cleared, and then Morris opened his account with a brilliant run and finish from Cameron Jerome’s pass.

Speaking afterwards, the forward said: “The lads are excellent, the staff are excellent, I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and I think that’s the start of something special really now as we’re capable of a lot.

“It feels like that’s been coming as especially the Preston and Birmingham games, we haven’t been getting the rub of the green at times and I think today it’s just come together for us really.

"That’s what we’re capable of performing like every week."

The result came just four days after a thoroughly disappointing 2-0 reverse at Bristol City, when Luton, with Morris starting, gave what was described by manager Nathan Jones as an ‘unacceptable’ first half performance.

To turn things around so quickly demonstrates the character in place according to Morris, as he continued: “That says a lot about the squad we have.

"To come back from a performance like that on Tuesday night, then the next game, show what we’re about, at a tough place to go, long trip and put on a display like that.

“There’s a few things he’s (Jones) had to say throughout the week and the lads have been brilliant at taking it on board.

"It’s chalk and cheese from Tuesday night’s performance to today, it’s about the lads taking on information and using it efficiently.”

The Hatters did so with 609 supporters cheering them on, something Morris was impressed to see, particularly after the midweek reverse, saying: “It’s mad, I’ve been surprised at the away followings, it’s absolutely fantastic”.

"The club means a lot to these fans and we’re looking to repay that on the pitch every week.

Town will now look to replicate their efforts when leaders Sheffield United visit Kenilworth Road in front of the Sky TV cameras on Friday night.