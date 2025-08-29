Speculation is rife that attacker will move to Kenilworth Road

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton are rumoured to be closing in on a deal to sign Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

The 23-year-old was a player who Town showed significant interest in signing during the summer, reportedly having two bids of over £500,000 knocked back for a player who moved to Pittodrie from Fleetwood Town in August 2022, catching the eye last year when he recorded 13 assists and scored five goals from 49 appearances as the Dons ended their 35-year wait for a trophy by beating Celtic on penalties to lift the Scottish Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having played three times this season, the winger was then left out of Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off round second leg 3-0 defeat against Romania champions FCSB on Thursday night, as the visitors went down 5-2 on aggregate. Speaking about why the former Fleetwood attacker, who was named Aberdeen’s Player of the Year last term, wasn’t involved, manager Jimmy Thelin told BBC Scotland: “The interest around him was really strong late yesterday.

"I had a talk with Shayden and we made the decision together that the distraction was too much so he could not perform today, so we took him out of the squad. Let’s see what tomorrow brings. He’s been allowed to travel (for talks), but I can’t say more than that because no deal is done yet. The transfer window is there and we have to always adapt in football and take the situation where it is and focus on the things we can control.”

Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph has stated that Morris’s next destination is most likely to be a move to Kenilworth Rad, as writing on X, he said: “Luton Town have agreed a deal to sign Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris. The 23-year-old was left out of the Dons’ squad to face FCSB last night in their #UEL qualifier, despite travelling to Bucharest. Boss Jimmy Thelin described the decision as being due to “transfer interest”.

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield remarked on Wednesday afternoon that he was still hunting new additions to his squad ahead of the window closing at 7pm on Monday evening, adding: “We’re actively working in the background. There are some deals that are moving, but at what speed depends on so many different factors, clubs, agents, players, so there’s lots going on with ins and outs and I expect there to be some movement before Monday.”