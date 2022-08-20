Morris up and running as Luton beat Swansea to earn first victory of the season

Town triumphed 2-0 at Swansea this afternoon

Summer signing Carlton Morris opened his account as Luton got their season up and running with an excellent 2-0 win at Swansea City this afternoon.

After going four games without a victory, five if you include the Carabao Cup exit to Newport County, and seven when you throw the play-off semi-finals in, boss Nathan Jones, although refusing to panic going into the contest, knew the pressure was starting to build as they searched for a first victory.

They managed it with relative ease as well, delivering a performance that was chalk and cheese from the display at Bristol City on Tuesday night, defending as if their lives depended on it, clinically taking the chances on offer as well.

The Luton chief had reacted by making four changes from the 2-0 reverse at Ashton Gate, attacker Admiral Muskwe starting his first Championship clash since the 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on February 19 in place of Morris.

In also came Tom Lockyer for skipper Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts' taking the captain's armband, with Jordan Clark and Luke Freeman replacing Cauley Woodrow and Gabe Osho.

It looked like the visitors might find themselves a goal down early on again, but the returning Lockyer made an excellent block to prevent Joel Piroe's close range attempt from finding the net.

After one Freeman corner caused real concern for the hosts' defence, they took the lead from their second set-piece on 14 minutes, home keeper Andy Fisher's punch nowhere near strong enough.

The ball dropped to Allan Campbell, who did well to keep his effort down, Fisher not covering himself in glory, allowing the effort underneath his dive for only Luton's second goal of the campaign.

With the Swans struggling to find their way through Town's press, guilty of some bizarre over-playing from their own goal kicks, Luton hunted a second strike.

They almost got it too, Freeman, who was look more and more influential, sending over a cross that Potts did superbly to rise, meet and direct towards the bottom corner, Fisher turning it behind at full stretch.

With 20 minutes gone, another set-piece caused problems, Elijah Adebayo eventually spinning his man and lashing over the top.

Muskwe did well to win the ball midway inside the Swans' half, setting off on a sprint into the box, sending in a left footer that Fisher was able to gather, as Luton were at least working an opposition keeper far more than they had done at any stage this term.

In the closing moments of the first half, former Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen saw his snapshot deflected wide, Ethan Horvath coming off his line well to claim two crosses, alleviating any pressure on his defence.

After the break, the hosts dominated possession for a good 10 minutes, Luton unable to get out of their half, although as before the interval, Horvath was having a simple time of it, comfortably collecting Matty Sorinola's misplaced cross.

City continued to have the majority of the ball, Ryan Manning scuffing off target and then curling tamely wide as visiting boss Jones responded on the hour mark by introducing Morris, Cameron Jerome and Osho for Adebayo, Muskwe and Freeman.

With Swansea chief Russell Martin following suit and putting youngster Cameron Congreve on for the final 23 minutes, he gave the home fans an immediate boost, curling straight at Horvath from outside the box.

As the game became more stretched, Morris might have doubled Town's lead, his fierce effort grabbed by Fisher at the second attempt.

The Swans stopper had no chance on 72 minutes though, Jerome doing impressively to hold play up and find the summer addition, whose first touch from Jerome’s driven pass excellent.

The former Barnsley frontman twisted Ben Cabango inside and out before unleashing an assured finish, fizzing across Fisher and into the bottom corner, Jerome grabbing an assist as he had done for Harry Cornick in Town's 1-0 win last season, at virtually the same point of the game as well.

The hosts should have pulled one back four minutes later, Ollie Cooper off the bench to pick out the completely unmarked Piroe who from a few yards only had to head either side of Horvath, but diverted his effort straight at the USA international, who managed save at the second attempt.

Town's defence were earning their corn too, Potts in particular with one of, if not, his best performance in his many years in a Luton shirt, reading the game perfectly and winning absolutely everything in the air, while Lockyer made yet another crucial block to prevent a nervy final 10 minutes.

With the hosts barely throwing a tap at their opponents, leaving the kitchen sink firmly in place, bar a late Congreve daisycutter that Horvath held, the Hatters had little problem in securing a welcome and richly deserved first victory of the campaign.

Swans: Andy Fisher, Ryan Manning, Ben Cabango, Harry Darling, Joe Allen (Ollie Cooper 76), Matt Grimes (c), Michael Obafemi, Oliver Ntcham, Joel Piroe, Nathan Wood (Kyle Naughton 46), Matty Sorinola (Cameron Congreve 67).

Subs not used: Steven Benda, Jay Fulton, Liam Cullen, Josh Thomas.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman (Gabe Osho 60), Jordan Clark, Admiral Muskwe (Cameron Jerome 60), Elijah Adebayo (Carlton Morris 60).

Subs not used: Matt Macey, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Elliot Thorpe.

Referee: John Busby.

Booked: Obafemi 82.