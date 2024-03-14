Morris urges Luton not to dwell on a 'horrendous' evening at AFC Bournemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton forward Carlton Morris has urged the Hatters not to dwell on what he described as a ‘horrendous’ evening for the Hatters at AFC Bournemouth last night.

The Town striker was part of a visiting side who looked to have the points well and truly in the bag at the midway point, leading 3-0 courtesy of slick counter-attacking goals from Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley. However, the evening turned sour after the break, as the Cherries hit back through Dominic Solanke, Illia Zabarnyi and Antoine Semenyo’s brace to inflict a potentially lethal dagger to the Hatters’ hopes of remaining in the top flight this term.

Speaking afterwards, a fairly shocked Morris said: “It’s a pretty fresh wound, it’s tough to explain right now just how frustrating and upsetting that is to be honest. But we’ve got to take what we can out of the game, see what we can learn from the game, move forward and become better as a team. The thing is in this division, with the quality on show in this league, when a team gets a foot up in the game, it can be tough to keep them out at times and that’s what we found tonight.

"We’re going to watch that back, we’re going to do our analysis, trust me until the cows come home, on what we can do to improve that and stay ahead in games. It’s important not to dwell on that, obviously it’s horrendous what happened to us from our perspective, but it’s important not to dwell on it. It’s important to learn from what we can learn and move forward together.”

Having had such a healthy advantage at the break, there was a sense of inevitability about just what was going to happen once Solanke pulled one back early in the second period, getting away from Daiki Hashioka to find the net. Town’s defending, as it has done in recent weeks, left a lot to be desired, cut open time and time again, with Thomas Kaminski given very little protection as the Cherries’ haul made it 21 goals conceded in just seven fixtures,