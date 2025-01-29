Morris urges Luton's players not to turn on each other as they bid to avoid a 'toxic' dressing room

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Luton striker Carlton Morris has urged his Hatters’ team-mates to show some real unity and not turn on each other to create what he described could be a ‘toxic’ dressing room following yet another Championship defeat at the weekend.

Saturday’s 1-0 reverse to the Millwall at Kenilworth Road was a sixth loss in seven matches, a result and performance that saw the home players booed off by an increasingly restless home crowd who also vented their frustrations towards the board as well following the full time whistle. Although Morris can understand the disappointment from supporters with Luton remaining second bottom in the table, but now three points away from safety, he doesn’t want the bond that has been built up between the squad to ever break, knowing it would drastically hinder their fight to avoid relegation to League One this term.

He said: “It’s another tough one to take for sure. I think it's clear for everyone that as a club we're in a difficult moment, but with the new manager coming in, working on a few new things, we’re getting some clarity on how we want to attack it from here on out. For me in these difficult moments, it's always vitally important not to turn on each other, because once that starts happening then you’ve lost all hope really. The dressing room that I’ll be a part of will never have people downing tools, blaming each other and creating that blame culture as that's pathetic.

Carlton Morris in action for the Hatters against Millwall on Saturday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"It’s about being accountable and saying right, listen, we're not doing enough here, we're not doing enough there, we've got to take chances when we get them. We've got to defend our box better, we know these things, we’re working on them constructively without it turning toxic. We're in a difficult moment at the minute, especially results-wise, so it's important now more than ever that we stick together, feel the support and turn this around the best way we can and that's by working hard and getting back to basics.”

Although Town’s form has been woeful recently, Morris insisted that Luton’s squad will be doing their all to turn things around for new manager Matt Bloomfield, as he feels that despite the reaction from the Kenilworth Road faithful at the weekend, the Hatters still have their crowd on side, as he added: “They’re (fans) unbelievable. We've come down from the Premier League and then what's happened this season has happened and it's kind of snowballed into the situation we're in at the moment.

"We still feel their support and that's huge for us, huge for the dressing room, huge for us sticking together, because the last thing we want is for it to turn toxic in the dressing room and start blaming each other. That's just where you don’t want to be. Football’s tough, no-one’s going to roll over and give you a victory when you are in a tough moment you’ve got to go out and earn it. That will be the message. We're going to work hard, work diligently this week. The new gaffer's come in, been brilliant with the lads, brilliant with the staff and we'll work hard to put this right.

“We're not going to give up, ever, we're going to work as hard as we can on the training pitch. I put my body on the line every Saturday like the lads are and we’ll do our best to come out on the right side of the result. We haven’t shown that enough recently and we need to take accountability and put that on us as we're the ones crossing the white line. So all we can do is head down, work hard until this goes right and believe me when things do turn, which they will, it will be even sweeter then.”