Morris vows heads won't drop at Luton despite Premier League 'reality check'

Striker Carlton Morris has vowed that no heads will drop amongst the Luton players despite what has been a tough start to life in the Premier League.

​Following a 4-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the campaign, Town were then seen off 3-0 by a Raheem Sterling-inspired Chelsea last Friday night.

Although both scorelines make it look like the Hatters have been well beaten on each occasion, Rob Edwards’ side have been in both matches for large periods, until their opponents’ extra quality has eventually shone through.

Carlton Morris goes for goal against Chelsea last week - pic: Liam Smith

However, Morris, who hasn’t missed a minute of top flight action yet, insisted the players' spirits have not and will not be dented by the results, as he said: “We are quite resilient, our heads don’t drop.

"We stay in the game, no matter the score.

"We have a lot of respect for the teams in this division, but we don’t have any fear.

"We are not going to stop until the final whistle.

“I fully support every single player in our dressing room and our coaching staff, I know we’ll go on and get results this season

"It’s been a difficult start, a bit of a reality check for us really.”

With Town’s fans in truly wonderful voice at both the Amex Stadium and Stamford Bridge, Morris went on to state there is no way he and his team-mates won’t be putting in all they can each and every game to try and reward their efforts.

He continued: “Honestly, the first two away games this season, they have been unbelievable, absolutely outstanding.

“It puts a smile on my face.

"Even though it’s a tough result, going over at the end there, they are absolutely bouncing.

"These people work hard to pay their money to come and watch us play, so we are never going to give up, no matter what.”

Morris has bagged Luton’s only goal in the top flight so far this term when he was on target against the Seagulls, rolling a penalty into the bottom corner after Lewis Dunk handled Jacob Brown's cross.

After reaching 20 in the Championship last season, the former Norwich striker is now coming up against international defenders on a regular basis, including Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge.