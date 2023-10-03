Morris wants Luton to take confidence from Toffees victory into Clarets test

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hatters striker Carlton Morris insists Luton can take real confidence from earning their maiden Premier League win of the season at Everton on Saturday when facing Burnley at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Clarets, who were the stand-out side when winning the Championship title last year, have had a difficult start to the top flight season, picking up just one point from their opening six games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vincent Kompany’s team have faced both Manchester clubs, Spurs, Newcastle and Aston Villa in that time though, games that most sides, let alone the three promoted ones, will find difficult to get anything from.

Hatters striker Carlton Morris applauds the Luton fans - pic: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Although Town picked up a first win of the campaign from the trio who came up last term with a 2-1 success at Goodison Park just a few days ago, Morris said: “We’re not getting too high, not getting carried away as we’ve got another big game on Tuesday.

"We’ll be looking to take the momentum to go into that, as every game is a massive game, every game’s a massive test in this league.

"But we can definitely take confidence from this game going into that and at Kenilworth Road with our fans behind us, I’m looking forward to that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morris was on target in Merseyside with his third goal of the season, arrowing home a terrific half volley from Alfie Doughty’s cross just after the half hour mark to double up Tom Lockyer’s goal seven minutes earlier.

Despite being under the cosh for large parts of the game, they managed to hold out the Toffees for the entire second period, defending Thomas Kaminksi’s goal magnificently.

The striker continued: “I feel like that’s not even our best performance so far this season, but it’s a tough league, you can be 100 percent at it and you’re not going to get the result you‘re after sometimes.

"But if we keep putting these performances in, we’ll keep getting the points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We had a lot of those types of games last season so we’ve got an experienced squad of boys that aren’t afraid to dig in, just dig in, dig in, dig in, soak up the pressure and deal with it like they did, it was outstanding.

“There's going to be times this season where we’re going to have to dig in like that and see out the result and I think the lads did that tremendously."

By scoring twice, it was the first time Town had managed to do so in the Premier League, as their opening five games had seen just three strikes find the opposition’s net, two of then penalties.

It was another boost for Luton’s top scorer and his team-mates, as he said: “It takes you back to momentum, that feeling that we can actually carry a good threat going forward and we can attack dynamically at times.

"It’s good to have the end product today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s (set-pieces) part of the gameplan we’ve worked on, we’ve come here and executed it.

"It’s just a good feeling to come away with the result as well."

With Town’s hopes of staying this term being written off by most, the manner of the win at Goodison might make some people begin to take the Hatters differently now.

Any criticism was of no concern to Morris though, who added: “That’s absolutely fine, they can say what they like, it’s just fuel to us.

"For the boys who look at that stuff, I don’t tend to much to be honest, it’s just fuel to the fire.