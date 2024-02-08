Morris: We want Luton Town to be a fun team to watch in the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Striker Carlton Morris hopes that Luton can continue being one of the entertainers in the Premier League this season after completing what was an eight goal week for the Hatters.

Town kicked things off by thrashing Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 in midweek courtesy of a hat-trick from Elijah Adebayo that had the Kenilworth Road crowd purring in appreciation, Chiedozie Ogbene also scoring as well. They then followed that up with another four goals against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday thanks to Gabe Osho, Ross Barkley, Morris himself and Adebayo, although it was only enough for a point on this occasion, the Magpies replying with four of their own.

It meant that Luton have now scored 22 goals in their last 10 matches, as opposed to just 10 in their opening 12 fixtures, as Morris, who had made it 3-2 with his fifth of the season and third from the penalty spot, said of the Hatters: “Hopefully we can score four goals every week. The gaffer said it in there, we want to be a fun team to watch as well. This is a results business and we hammer that point down all the time, but we want to be exciting to watch, go forward and play flowing football at times, that’s what we’re doing.

“It was incredible, a lot of the lads haven’t played here before and were excited to experience the atmosphere and then to put on a show like that was incredible. But ultimately, we’re a little bit disappointed to be honest, we were four-two up, but they got back into the game and then when they get their tails up here with this lot behind them, they can be a real threat, they’re deadly, so we showed a lot of resilience.

“It’s not so easy, this league has got a lot of quality in it. They can flick the switch at any sort of time, it’s just about us trying to keep that resilience. The main point to take away for us is that at four-all and with that crowd behind them that we’ve dug deep and found that character we’ve shown. I said to the lads before the game, I spoke about momentum and building on that, we’ve done so today, so I’m happy.”

Town’s last two performances, coupled with their efforts over recent weeks have given the Hatters a huge chance of top flight survival, as they appear a different team from the one that began the campaign by losing eight of their opening 12 fixtures. They are now on a run of just one defeat in six, going three unbeaten, and Saturday’s point seeing them climb out of the relegation zone, with a win on Saturday potentially lifting them as high as 15th in the table.

Morris added: “Honestly, I think every aspect we’ve improved. We’ve come on leaps and bounds and the recruitment has been excellent. The new boys who have come in have been excellent, look at Ross (Barkley), Sambi (Lokonga), all the boys coming in and making a massive impact for us, so we look to keep improving as well. It can be tough at times, there’s a lot of quality in this league and we’re not going to shut teams out every week and we accept that in the way that we play.

Carlton Morris celebrates scoring against Newcastle on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith