Moses hails 'incredible feeling' after making his Luton debut during Wednesday win

Winger impresses with Kenilworth Road cameo

Winger Victor Moses labelled it an ‘incredible feeling’ to make his debut for the Hatters and thanked Town fans for their support during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

The 33-year-old former Chelsea, Liverpool and Inter Milan player arrived at Kenilworth Road on a free transfer recently, as he was immediately named on the bench for the recent 1-0 victory at Millwall, but didn’t make it on to the field at the Den. Selected amongst the substitutes again when Luton hosted the Owls this weekend, Moses was then called on with seven minutes of normal time remaining, as the Hatters had just restored parity with Carlton Morris converting a penalty and were now going in search of a winner, their opponents having been reduced to 10 men.

The Premier League and African Cup of Nations winner was quickly showing just what he could do, as deployed on the the right hand side, he took up some great positions and immediately improved the Hatters’ quality in the final third with his deliveries into the area causing Wednesday’s now under pressure defence some real problems.

Moses then played a huge role in the winner, finding the run of team-mate Alfie Doughty with a perfectly weighted pass that saw the wingback's cross eventually tucked home by Morris to seal a first home victory for Luton since April. Writing on X afterwards, Moses said: "Massive 3 points and an incredible feeling to make my debut for @LutonTown. Thanks to the fans for the reception I really appreciate the support #ontothenext”

His cameo certainly impressed boss Rob Edwards who will now no doubt look to use him for longer when Town head to Plymouth Argyle on Friday night, as he added: “I thought Victor was really good. It was what we were trying to do in the first half, but there was less space with an extra player on there, wide and crosses at that stage as that’s where the space was. Get it out to Victor and go and do a bit and cross it. He got involved in the goal, played the ball for Alfie who stood it up, but I thought Victor had a really good impact as well.”

Although he was only on the field for a short space of time, Moses’ display left the Hatters fans wanting more, as writing on social media, @FanHubHatter said: “You were class yesterday.” @binderdraj: “Welcome to Luton Victor! Great to see you on the pitch. You were crucial in turning it around.” @Andy_Peacock: “Got us out of the seat everytime you got the ball.” @PaulSparks1964: “Look forward to seeing you at Plymouth next Friday. #COYH.”

@IamUzenvic: “Amazing game you had. @mikedoney: “Played well too.” @ck1_cricket: “It was an absolute pleasure watching you today.” @worldcupblues: “Can’t wait to see u more often gliding past them fullbacks - even when they try to double up on you…..” @cclarke100: “Absolute quality mate … made a massive difference .. baller!” @JonnyHatter: “Real deal.”