Moses using all his experience to try and help Hatters come good for 'great' Luton boss Edwards

Town wingback wants away form to change

Luton wingback Victor Moses is using all his experience to try and help the Hatters come good and ease the pressure on ‘great’ manager Rob Edwards.

Since the former Chelsea, Liverpool and Inter Milan winger was brought to Kenilworth Road back in September, Town have struggled to pick up the results that many expected them to, as they are currently sitting in 18th place, only five points above the relegation zone, which has seen Edwards’ position come under serious scrutiny, particularly due to a run of six straight defeats on the road.

However, Moses, who turned 34 this week, has seen it all during his 17 year career, also playing for Fenerbahce and West Ham, and is passing on his knowledge to those around him at Kenilworth Road, saying: “What I’ve said to every single player is we just need to keep our head down, don’t try and do stupid things that you know you couldn’t do.

Victor Moses in action for the Hatters against Stoke in midweek - pic: David Horn

"We just need to try and win as much games as possible as I’ve been in a position like this before. We have a great manager here, who’s been trying to encourage us every training session. If we make mistakes in a game he's trying to get us running again and trying to make sure we're doing things right, but we just need to enjoy football, just enjoy it, don’t try and complicate the game, just do the basics stuff and things will come round."

Moses was one of the stars on Tuesday night as Luton ended a run of three games without winning by defeating his former side Stoke City 2-1 on home soil thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s last-gasp strike. They now go up against at Blackburn Rovers today, who have won five in a row, and the last four without conceding. On trying to rectify that worrying travel sickness, Moses continued: “The home game we're very good but away games have been a little bit challenging for us this season.

"We just need to try and find a way to get ourselves going again in the away matches, if we can regroup again and try to get things right it will be very good for us. It’s going to be an interesting game, as no game in the Championship is an easy game, so if we can go there with a positive mindset that would be great. We just need to keep level headed, keep working hard in training and keep winning games. We have to put in that extra 20 percent to try and get the three points. If we can get another win Saturday it will be massive.”

Discussing the Africa Cup of Nations winner’s performance in midweek, Edwards himself added on Friday: “We talked a lot about wanting to try and take more risks, be braver, and play forward, run forward and we certainly did that better on Tuesday night. Vic was a big part of that.

"I thought his defensive side of the game was excellent as well, his one v ones were really good, and it was his birthday yesterday, so lads are winding him up about it. He doesn’t want to be reminded, but he had comfortably the most amount of high speed running in the team on Tuesday night by quite a distance. He’s been reminding me of that as well at the ripe old age that he is, so he was really, really good on Tuesday.”