MOTD host Gary Lineker labels Luton's spot-kick as ‘ludicrous’ and ‘preposterous’

Referee Josh Smith awards Luton a penalty against Wolves at Kenilworth Road - pic: Lim Smith

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker described Luton’s penalty against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road yesterday as both ‘ludicrous’ and ‘preposterous’ with pundit Danny Murphy labelling it the ‘worst decision’ he has seen all season.

Midway through the second half, and with Town trailing 1-0 to Neto’s excellent solo goal, Issa Kabore’s cross struck the leg of visiting defender Joao Gomes, going on to cannon up against his outstretched arm.

Referee Josh Smith awarded the spot-kick, a VAR check coming down on the side of the official, with Carlton Morris finding the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil made his opinions about the ‘absolutely terrible’ decision crystal clear in his post-match press conference, as tweeting about the award, Lineker said: “Another ludicrous handball penalty decision.

"On this occasion it’s gone against Wolves and in favour of Luton. Nuts.”

He then followed it up by describing the call as ‘preposterous’ on television, with former Liverpool and Charlton midfielder Murphy going even further in his lengthy analysis of the incident, saying: “It's saying something when I think it’s probably the worst decision I’ve seen so far this season.

"Gary O’Neil and the Wolves players should be getting apologised to, we shouldn’t be getting excuses as to why they’re trying to find reasons why they’ve given this.

"You can see from all the replays the close proximity, people are getting confused on the different amount of rules regarding handballs, so mitigating circumstances.

"Close proximity, well I think we can all say that he’s close enough for it to be not a penalty.

"Second thing, change of trajectory.

“If the ball changes trajectory when it hits one part of your body to go towards the hand, then it’s not a penalty, we can see that clearly.

"Has he played the ball there deliberately from his calf to his hand? No.

"Justifiable position? Well justifiable position when you’re stretching your body as far as you can to make a block is justifiable, no penalty.

"The other thing which is a little bit bewildering, is why, okay the ref’s not seen it, I get it, it’s quick, but why the VAR hasn’t asked him to go and have a look at this because you’ve only got to understand football to know that’s not a penalty.

"It’s so obvious, so logical, I feel for them, it’s a really bad decision."

Giving his thoughts afterwards, Hatters chief Rob Edwards, who has had his own complaints about VAR in Town’s last two matches against West Ham United and Fulham, said: “My initial view on the penalty was that we’ve had better shouts over the last two games but didn’t get them.

"His arm is up and in an unnatural position, I know it’s deflected, so if I was them maybe I’d be a little bit disappointed on that one.

"It’s obviously been checked and stood, so we’ll certainly take it, but I think we’ve had better shouts in the last two games to be honest.”

Meanwhile, winger Chiedozie Ogbene, who was making his first Premier League start for Luton, added: “I didn’t really see it, the ref has had his team look at it and he’s given a penalty.

"We just have to play the condition, but we’ve had the decisions go against us, but the ref has given it.

"I don’t have the means to look at it again and his team has said it’s a penalty, so we have to play what we see.