MOTD pundit and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Luton are 'getting to grips' with the Premier League

Former Arsenal striker and Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright believes Luton are beginning to show they are ‘getting to grips’ with life in the Premier League.

The Hatters finally picked up their first home victory of the season yesterday by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 to move four points clear of the relegation zone ahead of Everton’s home game with Manchester United this afternoon.

After winning the play-offs back in May to reach the highest tier of English football, Town naturally struggled to adjust early on in the campaign, losing their opening four matches, conceding 10 goals in that time and scoring just twice.

Since then though, Rob Edwards side have start to show some real steel, winning two, drawing three and losing four of their next nine matches, taking nine points, finding the net on 10 occasions and importantly only conceding 13.

The final step though was picking up a triumph on home soil, which they did thanks to late goals from Teden Mengi and Jacob Brown, sending Kenilworth Road into scenes of utter jubilation at the full time whistle as supporters witnessed a first top flight success at the famous old ground since April 1992.

With Luton then getting the honour of being shown first on Match of the Day, Wright, who won the Premier League with the Gunners, said: "They look like a team to me who are getting to grips with the Premier League.

“When you look at the first couple of games of the season Brighton and the Chelsea games, 4-1 and 3-0, but after that, you have to go down to the Aston Villa game where they lost by two goals, but in the main, it's by the odd goal.

Luton fans celebrate a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace yesterday - pic: Liam Smith

“They are very competitive, really, really good. (Thomas) Kaminski the goalkeeper was fantastic today, kept them in the game. This guy as well, (Tom) Lockyer, the captain, always dependable in what he's trying to do, making sure the forward doesn't get to turn, he's in there, stopping them at source.

"They’re putting in a shift now and I’m delighted to see them get that win to be honest.”

Wright did feel the manner in which Luton scored was extremely poor from a visitors point of view, the Eagles going into the game with the joint most top flight clean sheets this term.

Mengi’s opener came from a corner that Roy Hodgson’s side didn’t deal with, before Brown then beating the dallying Joachim Andersen to slide home Chiedozie Ogbene’s terrific cross.

However, the former Palace forward still felt the Hatters were good value for the victory, saying: “The two goals for me were very easy goals for Luton.

"The set-pieces, you can see where Mengi is and I’m very disappointed with the way Palace dealt with it. None of them are attacking it with any real fervour and it's quite an easy goal.

"You’re talking about one of the best teams in the league for open play crosses, from Andersen’s point of view, he’ll be very disappointed when he sees this as it’s a super cross, but he can't leave that and that’s the kind of thing you get punished for.