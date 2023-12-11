MOTD pundit believes Luton were 'disrespected' after winning promotion to the top flight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards believes that Luton are starting to show they can compete in the Premier League after being ‘disrespected’ ahead of the campaign starting back in August.

The Hatters were able to take their place in the highest tier of English football after beating Coventry City on penalties to win the Championship play-offs, although had their chances of staying there written off well before a ball was even kicked.

Although they are in the bottom three after 16 matches, four points adrift of safety, the fact they only lost by single goal to both Manchester City and Arsenal in their last two games, finding the opposition’s net four times in those matches as well, is showing that Luton are getting to grips with their new surroundings, despite what those outside of Bedfordshire might think.

Town defender Tom Lockyer reacts in his side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City - pic: Liam Smith

They demonstrated further signs, showcasing some real quality in taking the lead against Pep Guardiola’s champions as well, Ross Barkley doing superbly in midfield and then Andros Townsend’s excellent cross headed home brilliantly by Elijah Adebayo.

It led to Town chief Rob Edwards stating the maybe the ‘narrative was changing’ regarding how the Hatters play, as he remains confident they can stay up, and speaking on Match of the Day Two last night, Richards, who played for both Manchester City and Aston Villa, said: "I think they were a little bit disrespected when they came into the league and especially how they came into the league. No-one expected them to get to the Premier League, but they’re good at what they do.

"They get crosses into the box, they don’t want to play through the lines, get the ball wide, big striker, headers, set-pieces, crosses, brilliant!”

Meanwhile, ex-Newcastle and City goalkeeper Shay Given knows that games against the champions were never going to be the ones that decide just where Luton will end up this term.

He added: “There were lots of positives, Luton got their noses in front just before half time and you thought could this be another big upset? As Arsenal got a late goal a few days ago against them as well. You’ve got to give Luton great credit, as they won’t be judged on Man City and Arsenal, they’ll be judged on the teams around and about them. Can they stay in the Premier League? That’s the biggest thing.