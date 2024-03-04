MOTD pundit blasts Luton for being 'nowhere to be seen' during first half against Villa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United and Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas blasted Luton’s first half performance during their 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday, claiming the Hatters were ‘nowhere to be seen,’ and lucky to not be trailing by more than the two goal deficit they faced.

Town had been forced into a change early on, defender Amari’i Bell going off injured, as boss Rob Edwards opted to bring on Chiedozie Ogbene as a left wingback and drop Alfie Doughty into the back three, a switch that hindered the hosts' attacking instincts, as they looked unsure of just who was playing where in the opening 45 minutes. With Unai Emery’s top four chasing side clearly on top, Ollie Watkins made their superiority count, opening the scoring with a free header from a corner, also finding the net from a quick free kick when played onside by Ogbene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hatters avoided falling further behind thanks to some terrific saves from Thomas Kaminski, his effort when fingertipping Morgan Rogers’s curling attempt over truly sensational, while Watkins and Douglas Luiz both put chances wide of the target. In the second period, Edwards introduced Daiki Hashioka for Andros Townsend, the Japanese international moving to an unaccustomed left-side centre half role, which allowed Doughty to go to his more natural role as left wingback once more, Ogbene swapping to the right.

Thomas Kaminski makes another fantastic save from Ollie Watkins on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Now looking far more sure of themselves, Luton were back on level terms thanks to goals from Tahith Chong and Carlton Morris, but just when it looked like the very least they would leave with was a point, Moussa Diaby was allowed far too much time and space to send in a cross, Lucas Digne escaping Issa Kabore’s attentions to head home a last minute winner. Although it was yet another hard luck story for the Hatters, who have now dropped points with late goals against Burnley, Liverpool and Arsenal, discussing the game on Match of the Day, Jenas said: “There’s an element that you feel sorry for them, but they didn’t turn up in the first half, nowhere to be seen.