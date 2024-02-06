MOTD pundit Garth Crooks states Luton's 4-4 draw at Newcastle raises 'massive questions' about Town's ability to stay up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite scoring four goals against Newcastle United on Saturday, Match of the Day pundit Garth Crooks somehow felt that the fact Luton only left St James’ Park with a point following their 4-4 draw raises ‘massive questions’ about the Hatters’ chances of staying in the Premier League this season.

When picking his, what is now quite frankly laughable, team of the week for the BBC, Crooks had two rounds of top flight matches to choose from, as Luton themselves claimed four points out of six from a 4-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, and were the involved in one of the games of the season at Newcastle United, which toed-and-froed throughout a pulsating 90 minutes before ending up all square.

The hosts had taken the lead twice in the first half, Sean Longstaff netting both, but Town hit back each time, Gabe Osho and Ross Barkley on target as the two teams swapped ends on level terms. A magnificent start to the second period saw Carlton Morris score from the penalty spot and then Elijah Adebayo slam into the bottom corner to make it 4-2 with his fourth goal in two games, having scored a hat-trick in the thrashing of the Seagulls a few days earlier.

However, it wasn’t quite enough for victory, United boss Eddie Howe ringing the changes to bring on £40m signing Harvey Barnes for his first appearance in over four months following a lengthy injury, plus exciting wing back Tino Livramento, as England international Kieran Trippier made it 4-3 moments later, Barnes almost immediately pulling the Magpies level.

Town then clung on in over 10 minutes of stoppage time, almost winning it themselves, as the result earned Rob Edwards’ side plenty of plaudits from the national media, while they also climbed out of the bottom three in the process. Meanwhile, any of the 52,211 fans who were at the game, from either team, could only have left impressed by the manner a newly-promoted side went about tackling a side who had beaten beaten Paris St-Germain, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United on home soil this season, leaving the contest with optimism about the Hatters chances of staying up.

Not for Crooks though, who despite begrudgingly picking Adebayo for his XI, still somehow found a way to be critical of Luton’s efforts on the afternoon, despite the Hatters now sitting fourth in the Premier League form table for the last six games, winning three, drawing two and losing one to claim 11 points from 18, scoring 15 goals along the way.

Barely able to muster any credit at all for Rob Edwards’ side, he said: “Their 4-0 defeat at Luton was a Brighton horror show. It started badly and got progressively worse for the Seagulls. Elijah Adebayo scored a hat-trick and was Luton's hero on the night, and retained his goalscoring form against Newcastle in their following fixture.

Chiedozie Ogbene goes close to a stoppage time winner at Newcastle on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

"I had consigned Luton to the scrapheap months ago but their season has suddenly become interesting. Tom Lockyer's return to the club after his cardiac arrest this season certainly galvanised his team-mates against Brighton, and they seemed to carry that momentum into the Newcastle fixture. However, when a team scores four goals away from home they are not just expected to win, they are entitled to win. The mere fact Luton scored four goals and still failed to take all three points raises massive questions about their ability to remain in the league.”