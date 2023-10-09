MOTD pundit Ian Wright labels Luton striker's miss against Spurs as 'terrible'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Arsenal striker and Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright labelled striker Elijah Adebayo’s miss against Tottenham Hotspur during their 1-0 defeat on Saturday as ‘terrible’.

A first half in which Town could count themselves incredibly lucky to still be on level terms, the visitors missing a number of golden opportunities, was turned on its head when midfielder Yves Bissouma was dismissed on the stroke of half time after he picked up a second booking for diving.

With an extra man advantage and their hopes boosted, Luton set about trying to not just stay in the game anymore, but take the initiative themselves and they had a wonderful chance to do so early on when Chiedozie Ogbene got the better of Destiny Udogie on the right, his cross perfect for Adebayo to tuck home at the back post.

Town striker Elijah Adebayo tries to find a way through against Spurs - pic: Liam Smith

Unfortunately the forward opted to go with his right foot, rather than tap home on his left, the ball getting stuck under his body and dribbling behind for a goal kick.

Looking back at it during his post match analysis, Wright, who also played for Crystal Palace and England, said: “What they did create, you have to do better with the chances you get, because they were very good chances.

“You watch Adebayo, this one for me, it’s a terrible miss.

“When you look at it from there, that's the hardest finish he's trying to do.

"Any kids watching, just let that come across on your weaker foot, that's why you have to work on your weaker foot, so you get into positions like that, you just walk on to that and sidefoot that into the net.

"He’s tried to finish it in the most difficult way, it was a poor finish from him, when you get the opportunity you’ve got to do better.”

It wasn’t just the striker that Wright was critical of though, as after Micky van de Ven had put Spurs in front on 53 minutes, with what proved to the the only goal of the game, Alfie Doughty pulled a volley wide, before Jacob Brown sent his free header over the top.

Wright continued: “I think he (Doughty) needs to show a bit more composure to get that on target just to make the goalkeeper make a save, he snatched at it.

"This header here (Brown), it’s a poor header, when you look at the amount of time he’s got.

"He’s gone up, he doesn’t even need to get that high.

"He just needs to head that back where it’s coming from, get it on the target and just make the goalkeeper make a save.”

Finally, sub Cauley Woodrow might have earned Luton a leveller just after coming on, reading Morris’s flick-on well but with Spurs’ defenders struggling to stay with him, tried an ambitious attempt from outside the box, Guglielmo Vicario saving easily.

Wright added: “I think Woodrow does well to anticipate this, but then his touch, the touch has got to take him into the box, then no-one can touch you.