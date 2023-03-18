News you can trust since 1891
Mowbray expecting a 'physical' test against the Hatters as Edwards takes tag as a compliment

Town chief happy with description

By Mike Simmonds
Published 18th Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT- 2 min read

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is expecting a ‘physical’ challenge from the Hatters this afternoon, a tag that Luton manager Rob Edwards doesn’t mind at all.

Going into the game, the Black Cats have only won once in their last six games, with four defeats from five, and go up against a Town side that have the best away record in the Championship, on a run of seven unbeaten.

Discussing today’s contest with the club website, Mowbray said: “Luton - the data says they’re the best away team in the league.

“They’ve had the most points away from home, even more than Burnley.

“It is another tough, tough fixture for us but one that I hope the fans stick with us and if we can get an advantage from that it should be a good day but we’ve got our hands full against Luton because of the way they play really - their intensity, their directness.

“They’re a real physical team really and we have to be ready for that as best we can.

"Hopefully, we can have some of the ball and give them problems and see whether we can break them down and make it a good day.”

It was the same when Burnley visited Kenilworth Road recently, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany describing the battle against the Hatters as one of an ‘extreme’ physical nature.

However, Edwards doesn’t mind the description, adding: “I think he’s right, I agree with him.

"I thought we ran really hard, I don’t think he meant physical in terms of smashing people and headbutting people and two-footing people or anything like that.

"I think it was physical as in that team ran and worked hard and pressed us for 96 minutes, I think that’s what he meant and that’s what a big part of the club and our identity and what we’ve come into and what we’ve tried to do.

"I’ve certainly bought into and what our players are really good at and what they want to do is they want to run.

"We’re fit and strong and athletic and we try to play to our strengths and it is a physical game, so I agree with him.

"I don't think he meant that in a disrespectful way, I think he meant it as a real compliment, I took it as one anyway.”

