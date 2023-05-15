Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray doesn’t have any fears of heading to Kenilworth Road in the Championship play-off second leg tomorrow night, hoping that Luton are more concerned about the attacking threats that both Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo possess for the visitors.

The Black Cats duo were two of the stars of the show on Saturday as Mowbray’s side came from a goal down to win 2-1 at the Stadium of Light and take a narrow advantage into their contest in Bedfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was on-loan Manchester United youngster Diallo who curled a stunning 25-yard equaliser past the despairing dive of Ethan Horvath late in the first half to draw the hosts level and put Luton the back foot for the remainder of the contest.

With former Fulham, Manchester City and Celtic player Roberts a constant threat on the right hand side for Sunderland, always looking to cut in his favoured left foot, Alfie Doughty booked for stopping him illegally, then it means those two, along with ex-Spurs and Leeds wideman Jack Clarke all require special attention if Luton are to reach Wembley.

Mowbray hopes that is the case as speaking to the Sunderland Echo, he said: “The lads took a huge amount of confidence from our performance at Fulham in the FA Cup in January and since then we have gone to Norwich and won, we've gone to West Brom and got a positive result, the result at Preston was positive.

“I don't think it (Kenilworth Road) holds any fears for us - we're not sitting thinking 'how are we going to stop them putting the ball in our box?'

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I hope they'll be sitting thinking 'how are we going to stop Roberts and Amad?'"

Although Luton had finished 11 points ahead of Sunderland in the regular league season, with 46,000 roaring them on at a wonderfully loud Stadium of Light, there was no disputing the hosts had the better of proceedings and ultimately deserved their first leg lead, given to them when Trai Hume headed in Clarke’s left wing cross.

Mowbray added: "I think we warranted it - we created enough opportunities.

"Ironic that we scored from two set plays, Amad's was actually very similar to the goal they scored here in the league game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Then the second, we had worked on that, don't put it straight in the box because they are just going to head it out.

"Work it around the box, and get flat crosses into the box. It's great when a plan comes together.

"We competed really well, the fans really rose to that and could see their team tackling and snarling.

"(Pierre) Ekwah showed what a class act he is and Patrick Roberts, he's unplayable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I've been saying all year what a joy it is to watch him travel with the ball.

"Amad brings what he brings, they all worked amazingly hard.

"The back-line was fantastic, they were composed, didn't get flustered.