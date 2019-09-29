Mowbray: We should be beating teams like Luton

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray declared his side should be beating teams like Luton if they want to showcase their promotion credentials this season.

The hosts failed to do so, striker James Collins and defender Matty Pearson giving the Hatters a crucial 2-1 win at Ewood Park yesterday afternoon, Lewis Travis on target for Rovers.

Speaking afterwards, Mowbray said: “There’s huge frustration and huge disappointment in what is a really quiet dressing room

“It was a missed opportunity for us today.

"We wasted it and it feels bigger than just a wasted opportunity, it feels huge.

“Against a side who are newly promoted to this league, no disrespect to them, but if we want to be up there towards the top of this league then we need to beat teams like Luton Town.

“We had enough of the ball, but we have to be better when breaking down these sort of teams and you cannot give away soft goals like we did today.

“The combination of that was our undoing and it was similar to the opening day game against Charlton.

“We have been scoring goals and winning matches, but today was really frustrating.

"It was an opportunity to put a good performance in, win well, push up the table and look ahead to Tuesday night.

“We needed to create more chances, get behind teams more, fizz balls across the box.

"We didn’t do that enough and didn’t have the guile.”