Mpanzu admits it would be 'funny' if Luton drew former manager Nathan Jones' Southampton side in FA Cup fifth round

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu admitted it would be ‘funny’ if the Hatters were paired with Premier League Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round draw this evening.

The Saints are now managed by Nathan Jones, who left Kenilworth Road in November to take over at St Mary’s, with backroom staff Alan Sheehan and Chris Cohen accompanying him to the south coast.

He has led them past Crystal Palace and Blackpool in the competition so far, putting them into the hat for tonight’s last 16 draw, taking place on the BBC at around 7pm, where they are ball number two.

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu in action against Grimsby on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton are in there too, at number six, although they need a replay victory to cement their place, having been held 2-2 by League Two Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Speaking about any potential opponents, Mpanzu said: “Southampton would be funny.

"Arsenal lost last night (Friday), so it pains me quite a bit, but any team we face or draw, hopefully we could put in a good performance in, get a nice cup run.

"If it’s a big team, it’s a big team, if it’s a League Two team, League One team, we’ve got to take it as a same equal.”