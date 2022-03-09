Mpanzu doesn't have any ambitions to be Luton's captain on a regular basis despite taking the armband for Sky Blues victory

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu isn’t about to throw his hat in the ring to become the Hatters' regular captain, despite taking the armband for last night’s 1-0 win at Coventry City.

In the absence of Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith has been named skipper recently, but he missed the trip to the Midlands after sustaining an injury during the 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Although Dan Potts, who had captained the side against Cambridge and Chelsea in the FA Cup, was included for his first league start since September, this time Mpanzu led the side out for the first time on his 328th outing in a Luton shirt.

Although he would happily do it again if needed, when asked if he wanted the role to be a full-time one, he said: “No, they can have it, they've been great leaders for us.

"Sonny, even Potts when he captained the side against Chelsea and Kal has been great.

"So if they want to take it off me, it’s up to them, but if they’re unavailable and Sunday comes and they want me to captain again then I’ll take it in my stride.”

The 27-year-old had missed Town’s last four games after suffering from fatigue and being rested by boss Nathan Jones with one eye on the Hatters' run-in.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was Town's captain for the evening at Coventry - pic: Gareth Owen

Mpanzu didn’t feel his preparation for the Sky Blues clash had been any different knowing he was gong to be the skipper on the night either, saying: “No, I’m more laid back, I’ll take it how it goes.

"If you want me to be captain, I’ll lead by example, I don’t know if my play in the game was leading by example, but we worked hard and it was a good performance from us.

“It was nothing different, I've just got to speak to the ref, that’s all it is.

"I'm going to keep doing what I’m doing on the pitch, a little bit of talking here and there, we had 11 leaders on the pitch and it proved.”

On whether he had actually been a captain any stage his career, Mpanzu said: “At West Ham when I was centre back, but those days are over!

“It’s one of these, a stat-man, or someone will say I have or haven’t, but off the top of my head, I don’t remember.