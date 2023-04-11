Mpanzu eager to chip in with more goals for Luton after a first brace in almost four years

​​Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is determined to start chipping in with some extra goals to help Town’s promotion bid after his double against Blackpool on Easter Monday.

The 29-year-old had netted just once so far this season, that coming in the 1-0 win over Stoke City recently, when he found the bottom corner from outside the box.

With Luton trailing by a goal to the Tangerines at Kenilworth Road, the hosts won a free kick that Cody Drameh sent into the box, Carlton Morris nodding back to Mpanzu, who cutely picked his spot, curling beyond Chris Maxwell and into the bottom corner.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu fires home his second goal against Blackpool on Monday

Asked if it was a goal off the training ground, the midfielder said: “Absolutely not!

"I’m supposed to block the man at the back stick, so a great header down from Carlton, I’ve composed myself and put it in the bottom corner.

"It was good to go into the second half 1-1, as although we didn’t play well we’re drawing, so it’s good momentum to the second half and we scored two goals and eventually won the game.

“I have to (score more), I can’t let Eli (Adebayo) and Carlton rob all the goals.

"It’s good to chip in, everyone’s going to have to get some kind of goals, even if Eli and Carlton aren’t scoring.

"It’s good for us to get other goals from other areas and hopefully long may it continue.”

Although known for his love of scoring ‘bangers’, this was anything but, Mpanzu showing he had a deft side to his game in front of goal, continuing: “I just finessed it into the bottom corner.

"It was a good knockdown from Carlton and not all of them are going to be bangers.

"It was a good finish from me personally, it’s good to get on the scoresheet and get three points for the team.

“Blackpool defended in numbers from the free kick, so it was good to pick my spot out and get the goal.”

Mpanzu reverted to type for his second though, as found by substitute Cauley Woodrow just inside the area, he fairly lashed the ball beyond the despairing Maxwell and into the roof of the net.

He said: “Because of the first goal I took a touch, I was going to chop him as he came out steaming, but I said ‘no, let me just slap this in the top bins,’ and there it went.

“It was just net rash, a goal’s a goal, even if it just dribbles in, or it goes top corner, so it’s good to get my tally up.

“People are trying to get on to me saying if I didn’t hit the net, the ball would have gone into the crowd!

"It’s Henri Lansbury and that, but listen, it’s good to get two goals that’s the main thing.”

Mpanzu hasn’t been known for his goals since signing for Luton back in December 2013, with the double taking his tally to 23 in 362 appearances.

He equalled his best season for scoring in the Championship with a first double in almost four years, that coming when Town beat Accrington Stanley 3-0 in League One, as he added: “I’ve been slacking, Eli’s been saying he’s been waiting for them goals for about two years, so I had to give him that.