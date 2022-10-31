Mpanzu felt it was two points dropped for Luton following Black Cats draw

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is given his final instructions by assistant manager Chris Cohen before coming on against Sunderland

Returning Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu felt that it was a case of two points dropped for his side during their 1-1 draw against Sunderland on Saturday.

The Hatters had led in first half stoppage time with top scorer Carlton Morris netting his eighth goal of the season, converting Alfie Doughty’s right wing cross from close range.

However, after the break, the Black Cats, who had already hit the woodwork twice during the opening 45 minutes, came on strong, beginning to dominate possession and territory.

It eventually led to Elliot Embleton turning home Jack Clarke’s left wing delivery for an equaliser with 13 minutes remaining, meaning Town had to share the spoils on home soil for a fifth time this season, each time letting the lead slip after the break.

Mpanzu said: “I thought we could have defended the goal better, but they did come out second half.

"We tried to defend as much as we could, they scored a goal and we had a good reaction after, but we had a good first half, created a lot of chances.

"Alfie hit the post, Carlton scored, we had a few bits and bobs here, but we feel like it’s two points dropped.

"We’ve got to respect every point in the Championship and you never know that point may prove very, very strong at the end of the season.

"As long as we’re not losing games, a point’s a point, but we felt like we dropped two points considering how we defended up until the goal and we had a lot more chances to put the game to bed.

“We know at home we’re a good side, so us not winning at home is frustrating, but we’ll dust ourselves down, as we’ve got another big game on Tuesday.”

Mpanzu, who came on for the final 20 minutes as part of a triple substitution along with Harry Cornick and Sonny Bradley, was doing his utmost to try and preserve what would have been a seventh clean sheet of the season, with one terrific overhead volleyed clearance when he found himself as the last man.

He then threw himself in the way of another effort, before seeing team-mate Amari’i Bell do the same when Jack Clarke looked destined to make it 1-1, as he continued: “That one there was a good one for the hammy.

"I’m in a position where I need to defend, so I’m glad that didn’t go over my head and I could clear it.

"When I came on they were on a high, they had good players in midfield and they were attacking our box a lot.

"Me, Amari’i, all the defenders put some good blocks in.

"Unfortunately we couldn’t block Embleton that scored, but it was a good reaction after their goal to try and get a goal.”

Town’s determination to keep the ball out of their net had impressed manager Nathan Jones as well, as he said: “Amari’s as good a defensive full back as there is in the division, he does his job, that’s why we brought him here.

"I thought everyone did their job and worked hard and I’m always proud of the group as they never really let me down.

"Last week there were extenuating circumstances, but you can always lose football game.

"These bounce back and always give us what we ask of them, and that’s a credit to them.”

Although Mpanzu hadn’t been involved in the trip to Vicarage Road last Sunday, with Town’s performance on the day described as ‘inept’ by chief executive Gary Sweet, he was aware it was important to put that memory of the derby day drubbing firmly behind them, adding: “We know how big Watford is, it’s a big rivalry for the club and the fans.

"It was unfortunate we lost 4-0, we were looking for a reaction, we got that in the first half.