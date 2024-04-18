Mpanzu hopes Kenilworth Road factor can prove vital for Luton in relegation dogfight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock believes home advantage could prove key for the Hatters in their battle to stay in the Premier League this term.

​With five games of the campaign to go, Town are one point behind Nottingham Forest and two adrift of Everton, who were thumped 6-0 by Chelsea on Monday evening. Out of their final fixtures, Town have, on paper, what appears a favourable run-in, three at home, starting when Brentford visit Kenilworth Road this weekend, also entertaining Everton and Fulham.

Nearest rivals Forest only have two in front of their own fans, and they are against Manchester City, who showed their class in thrashing the Hatters 5-1 on Saturday, plus Chelsea, who have begun to demonstrate some kind of form under Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks and a certain red-shot Cole Palmer in their ranks, meaning they might have to improve on an away record that has seen them win just three from their last 34 attempts on the road to stay up.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu applauds the Hatters faithful after the 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth recently - pic: Liam Smith

Everton meanwhile, have four from their seven matches at Goodison Park, as after Forest they entertain Liverpool, Brentford and Sheffield United, giving Sean Dyche’s side a real chance of remaining in the top flight. Speaking about their own survival hopes, Mpanzu knows the games in Bedfordshire will prove key, saying: “We’ve got got five cup finals. I think we can take points out of every game we play, so hopefully we can achieve that and come 19th of May we’re still in the Premier League.

“We know we’re strong at home and we can maximise our efforts and points at home. We’re aware Brentford haven't been too bad so our home games are vital to us. No-one likes coming to Kenilworth Road, so hopefully we can put that to our advantage and go and gain some points. The fans are going to support us home and away and hopefully they bring the energy against Brentford.

“As a club, we’re doing better than everyone expected. Everyone said you’ll be relegated by December, everyone said you’ll be relegated by January and here we are, five games to go, still in with a chance of surviving, so the team has been doing great.”

Although he has achieved more than he could ever have imagined during his decade at the club, becoming the first player to go from the Conference to the Premier League with the same team, also now just the 11th person to reach 400 appearances for Luton when coming on during the 5-1 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday the one thing missing from Mpanzu’s scrapbook is what has become affectionately known as a ‘banger’, hitting the net in the top flight.

If that could be the goal that kept the Hatters up, the midfielder would be more happy, saying: “You never know, I may have to talk to the Fulham keeper! If I score a goal in the Premier League it would be a massive achievement, but first and foremost we have to win the games. Staying in the Premier League would be the best thing for us, for me, it’s about the team right now, staying in the league for another season. We’re doing better than everyone expected, we’re still in with a chance of surviving, so the team has been doing great.”

One thing that could finally work in Luton’s favour is the easing of their injury list which saw 11 players missing from the trip to the Etihad at the weekend. Issa Kabore will definitely be back after his absence was due to the agreement of his loan deal from the Premier League champions, while Mpanzu is hopeful of further reinforcements against the Bees.

Despite their hefty number of absentees, it hasn’t prevented Town from maintaining goal threat, only failing to score against Arsenal in recent weeks and months, also finding the net against Pep Guardiola’s champions at the weekend. Mpanzu added: “We always can score any goal in any match. We’ve scored a lot of goals, but we have conceded quite a lot, so it hasn't been balanced out. But we’re in a lot of games a lot of the time, so for us to be doing that it’s great in our first season in the Premier League.

