Mpanzu hopes to 'lock horns soon' with former team-mate Bree following defender's Southampton switch

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is hopeful of ‘locking horns’ with former full back James Bree in the not too distant future after he left the Hatters to join Premier League side Southampton recently.

Out of contract in the summer, the 25-year-old decided to head to St Mary’s and join up with ex-Luton boss Nathan Jones on the south coast for an undisclosed fee.

He was given an immediate debut in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Newcastle United, the visitors beaten 2-1 to go out 3-1 on aggregate.

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Ineligible for the FA Cup, Bree then started on Saturday as the Saints were beaten 3-0 at Brentford, their sixth defeat from seven in the top flight since Jones took over.

Having made 143 appearances for the Hatters after joining in August 2019, setting up a number of goals with his free kicks, Mpanzu now wants to catch up with his former team-mate in the top flight next term, although knows a Championship meeting isn’t out of the question, with Southampton currently bottom of the pile.

He said: “He’s been quality the four years that he’s been here, set-pieces, defending, crosses, heading, everything.

"He’s been excellent, so I wish him all the best at Southampton, obviously back playing under Nathan Jones.

"Hopefully they don’t get relegated and we catch them, or if we don’t get promoted, we catch them next season, but hopefully they stay in and we meet them and we’ll lock horns soon.”

In Bree’s place has come Cody Drameh, the Leeds United defender making a terrific start to life at Luton, with two wins under his belt already.

Mpanzu continued: “He’s settling in well, he’s been playing well.

"Hopefully he can fill Breezy’s shoes, they’re big shoes to fill, but from what I've seen I trust in what he can do.”

Striker Cameron Jerome and Harry Cornick also left the club before the deadline passed, and speaking ahead of the latter’s move being confirmed, Mpanzu added: “He (Jerome) was a great senior pro.

"He spoke well, kept us together, so I wish him all the best at Bolton.

