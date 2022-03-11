Mpanzu is back and determined to stay in the Luton side for the Championship run-in

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu on the ball against Coventry - pic: Gareth Owen

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is looking to stay fit and stay in the Hatters side for what promises to be a thrilling run-in to the Championship season.

The 27-year-old had been one of the regulars in the starting line-up this term, starting 26 of the 34 second tier clashes before missing the 2-1 win at Stoke City last month.

It was put down to fatigue by boss Nathan Jones, who felt his long-serving midfielder needed some time out of the firing line, as he missed the next three games against Derby, Chelsea and Middlesbrough.

He was back in the side at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday night though, wearing the captain’s armband too no less, as the Hatters ran out 2-1 winners against their play-off rivals.

With 11 games to go now, Mpanzu is hoping to be a fixture in the side for the final two months, saying: "I wanted to be ready for Middlesbrough, but it was a bit touch and go, so we said, go again Tuesday and make sure you’re fully fit and ready, it proved it as we got a victory.

“It was fatigue, a little bit of a knock, bit of both, but good to just take me out, recover and hopefully now I’m back in the side until the end of the season.”

Mpanzu came back in as part of a new-look midfield from the 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on the weekend, with Luke Berry and Jordan Clark, both starting their first league games in over a month, as Allan Campbell, Gabe Osho and Danny Hylton dropped out.

The former West Ham youngster felt like had hadn’t produced his best on the night though, saying: “I can’t lie to you it was all rusty today.

"Clarky was probably the best out of all three of us, Bez put in a shift, but it’s been a bit niggly nags injuries for all three of us..

"We all put in a shift today and we’ve got to keep our levels up, recover right and go again Sunday.”

It wasn't just his own performance that Mpanzu thought could have been better too, as although Town picked up a 10th win from 15 Championship clashes, courtesy of Elijah Adebayi's 14th goal of the season seven minutes before the break, he continued: “We didn’t play well at all.

"It was a scrappy first half, we lost possession, didn't start the game well, weren’t on the front foot.

"A good ball over the top and Eli does what he does and has been going all season.

"He slotted it and 1-0 away we’ll take that, clean sheet, right now, more points on the board.

“We know that we can play better week in week out.

"We didn’t play well and got three points, so it holds us steady now going into Sunday knowing that we’ve got to play better, move the ball.

"But three points is what we wanted, increase our points tally and hopefully we can maintain our position in the play-offs.”

Whenever Adebayo has scored for the Hatters they have never suffered defeat as from his 19 goals, including two braces, Town's record up to 13 win and four draws.

Mpanzu knows he is a key member of the side, adding: "He's clinical, it's a pleasure to have him.

"He’s been a top striker for us and hopefully long may it continue.

"He’s tucked one in today and he can only be proud of the performance.

"All the strikers contributed, Cam (Cameron Jerome) came on, won vital challenges, headers, kept the ball in play, it was good performance, even from (Harry) Cornick.