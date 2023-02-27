Mpanzu jokes that defending is 'boring' after stepping into the Hatters' back three during Blues victory

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu joked that he couldn’t understand what all the fuss was about the ‘boring’ role of defending after stepping into the breach to help Town keep a clean sheet at Birmingham City on Saturday.

With 55 minutes gone at St Andrew’s and Luton leading 1-0 through Carlton Morris’s header, defender Reece Burke was forced off with a groin problem.

As Town were already missing the injured Sonny Bradley and suspended Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts having dropped out of the squad just before kick-off due to a hamstring issue, boss Rob Edwards’ options were limited as to who would move into the back-line alongside Gabe Osho and Amari’i Bell.

Hatters midfielder turned defender Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

It was quickly decided that Mpanzu, who was named captain for the day, would do the job for the final half an hour or so, as he went on to help preserve what was a 13th shut-out of the campaign already.

Speaking to the press afterwards about his role, Mpanzu, who is now up to 357 appearances for the Hatters, said: “Burkey and Locks, I don't know why they’re saying it’s hard, it's not hard, I had a cigar on!

“But listen, I slotted in, Pottsy went down with the warm-up which was unfortunate for him.

"If I need to do a job at centre back I can do a job, so it was good to keep a clean sheet with the other three, Cody (Drameh) and Alfie (Doughty) did well as well.”

It wasn’t the first time that Mpanzu had played in defence for Luton, as when he started his career in the FA Trophy against Staines nearly a decade ago in November 2013, that was in the centre of defence as well.

Although it was thought that he had also been a defender at previous club West Ham, Mpanzu went on to quickly reject those claims, saying: “That’s actually not true.

"I was a midfielder at West Ham and then I got put into centre back, played a couple of games there and did well.

"When I came here, first one was at Staines at centre back, but I came back and then started playing midfield.

"I can play there if necessary, I’ve got some positions I can play so it’s all good.”

Mpanzu had shown early on his willingness to help out the cause, taking a shot from Tahith Chong in the unmentionables as once more Luton put their bodies on the line, ensuring keeper Ethan Horvath didn’t have a save to make all afternoon, Scott Hogan’s header that hit the bar the closest the Blues came.

The skipper said: “Ethan’s there just kicking the ground for no reason, just enjoying himself.

"Making sure Ethan hasn't got any shots to face is a credit to all the team and Marv (Marvelous Nakamba) protecting the back four.

"We've got to continue that into the next games.”

With Lockyer available to face Millwall tomorrow night, then it’s more than likely Mpanzu will move back into a more accustomed role in the middle of pitch for the visit of Lions.

Asked if he fancied staying in defence, he added: “Nah man, it’s boring!

"I want to get forward, but if I need to do a job there I’ll do a job there.