Mpanzu knows it's a ‘massive’ game for Town against the Lions in battle for top six

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu gets stuck in against Birmingham - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has described tonight’s meeting with fellow Championship play-off hopefuls Millwall as a ‘massive’ encounter.

The Hatters go into the game sitting level on points with their opponents, but one place below them in the table, with victory taking them up to fourth due to none of the other top six playing.

Both sides go into the contest in excellent form, claiming 17 points each in the second tier since the turn of the year, as discussing the 90 minutes in front of Town, Mpanzu said: “All the games are big, but because we’re on the same points then whoever wins climbs up the table so it’s a massive game.

"We’ve got to recover and make sure we put our all in and make it a Kenilworth experience on Tuesday night.

“Every game in the Championship is big now, but Tuesday is a real big game.