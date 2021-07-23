Mpanzu: Luton's squad is supporting legend Mick Harford in his cancer fight

Luton legend Mick Harford

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has stated the whole squad are there for assistant boss Mick Harford after the Hatters legend admitted he was fighting prostate cancer.

The 62-year-old made the news public on Monday in a bid to raise awareness of the disease and encourage men to go to the doctors for a check-up if needed.

Mpanzu, who had committed his future to the club on the same day, spoke of just how big an influence Harford is to the players, saying: “Mick has been a vital part in Luton and a vital part to me.

“It is really unfortunate and obviously we are going to be sticking with him throughout the whole process and hopefully he pulls through.