Mpanzu’s strike completes the full set for Luton

When Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu took aim and thumped home an unstoppable strike against Crewe on Saturday afternoon, it completed an amazing goalscoring stat for the club this term.

Going into the match, the 24-year-old was the only outfield player barring the deadline day signings of Jake Jervis, Flynn Downes and Lloyd Jones, along with young defenders Frankie Musonda and Akin Famewo not to have scored for Luton.

That all changed once he blasted past Ben Garratt though, becoming Town’s 23rd different player on the scoresheet this campaign as well, making it 106 goals for the club too.

Boss Nathan Jones said: “We don’t set out to get everyone scoring, but if everyone scores, that means we’re scoring goals and we’re the highest scorers in the division, comfortably.

“It’s a real, real good thing and to play how we do and to create chances and then to have the quality to finish them is very proud for me as a manager to watch that, to see the goals that we score.

“Because we’re not a direct team, we don’t just get it wide, smash it, we try to play and we score some real good goals here.

“We’re really happy, it’s a big win, a real big win, I don’t care who scores, but the fact that everyone in our starting squad scores is a big thing.”

Striker Danny Hylton, who leads the way for the club with 22 to his name, said: “That’s a great stat for us and we always say it doesn’t matter who scores, the main thing is that we get the three pints, but I’m delighted for Pelly to finally get his goal.

“He’s a great player, he’s been a bit unlucky, he’s come back in the team and been our best player for the last four games, so I’m delighted for him.”

Meanwhile, Mpanzu himself added: “Everyone’s been on the scoresheet, El’s (Elliot Lee) been on the scoresheet, Hylts pulled us 1-1, so everyone’s chipping in.

“We’re getting goals from everywhere, it’s good for the whole team, the whole morale.”