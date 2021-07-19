Mpanzu signs a new deal with Luton

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has finally put pen to paper on a new contract with Luton, extending his eight-year stay at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a host of other clubs after his deal ran out at Kenilworth Road, but has now agreed fresh terms to remain with the Hatters.

Mpanzu joined Luton on loan initially from West Ham United in 2013, turning his stay into a permanent one a month later, and has gone on to play 298 times since, scoring 19 goals, sitting 24th in the club's all-time appearance list.

He has won three promotions during his lengthy stint with the club, while being named LTST Player of the Season and picking up the Ian Pearce Memorial Trophy plus Internet Player of the Season in Town's maiden year back in the Championship, as they stayed up on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign.