Mpanzu thought his season was over after suffering knee injury at Sheffield United

​Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu admitted he thought his season was over after suffering what looked like a serious injury against Sheffield United last month.​

The 29-year-old had made a fine start to the contest at Bramall Lane, setting off on one of his powerful trademark runs forward in the first half, only to be clipped by Jayden Bogle and land heavily on his knee.

Clearly distressed with the amount of pain he was in, Mpanzu had to be helped off by the medical staff and was seen afterwards with a brace on his knee, needing crutches to support himself too.

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu looks to break away against Blackpool

It looked like his campaign was finished at a similar stage for the second season running, but he got some good news from the following scan and after a brief spell out, missing just two games, he was a surprise inclusion for the Hatters in their 2-0 victory over Watford.

Asked if he believed his term had ended, Mpanzu said: “I can’t lie, I really did.

"It’s tough as it felt the same as it did last year against Huddersfield, but god willing it was good, only swelling.

"I came back quick, a surprise against Watford, but it’s good to be back in the team and firing us towards the top of the table.

“I prayed, mum prayed, dad prayed, it was all good, these things happen, but for me thankfully it wasn’t that long."

In the aftermath of his injury against the Blades, boss Rob Edwards was seen consoling the long-serving midfielder at the final whistle, as the manager had been downbeat during his post-match press conference at the possibility of losing a player who is so vitally important to the squad.

On the Town chief, Mpanzu said: “He’s been great, man-management has been terrific, it’s been really good.

"He talks to everyone on a human basis, on a professional level, he’s been fantastic since he’s come in and hopefully we can do something for him this season.”

Since coming back into the side, Mpanzu has been on the receiving end of a number of tackles similar to the one that saw him hobble off in Sheffield, but thankfully none have kept him down for too long this time.

He said: “People are trying to hack me out!

"I don’t know if they’re targeting me.

"Everyone’s got knocks these last few weeks, we’re just trying to find our way through.

"I’m all good though, the body is holding up well at the moment.

"Hopefully god willing, everything’s good and even in the whole squad, we’re getting through this and hopefully everyone’s fit and well until the end of the season.”

It is a completely different scenario during Luton’s play-off campaign just over 12 months ago when decimated by injuries, the Hatters’ squad was down to the bare bones for the two-legged tie with Huddersfield.

Mpanzu was just one of a number who were unavailable, but with only Jordan Clark and Fred Onyedinma doubts at the moment, he added: “Last season was tough, real tough.

"It wasn’t just me, Eli (Adebayo) was injured, Sonny (Bradley) was injured, a lot of people were injured, so hopefully everyone’s injury free and a fit squad.

"I think we can go places, hopefully that can happen as we’ve still got five games to go.

