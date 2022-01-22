Mpanzu wants Luton to complete a nine point week with victory at Sheffield United

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is targeting turning it into a nine point week when the Hatters head to Sheffield United this afternoon.

Luton have set themselves up to record three successive victories in the Championship for the first time since they returned to the second tier, by beating then leaders Bournemouth on Saturday, following it up with a 2-0 success at Reading in midweek.

Now they go to Bramall Lane to face a Blades side who were relegated out of the Premier League last term and sit one place and two points below Nathan Jones’ men after a rocky start to life back in Championship again.

Ahead of the match, Mpanzu said: “We would love a nine point week.

"Going away to Sheffield United, it's not an easy game, they’re ex-Premier League players, ex-Premier League ground.

"We’ve got to go there fully focused and hopefully get another three points to make it a wonderful week considering we’ve got games to catch up on.

"Putting points on the board is what we need to right now.”

Although United haven't played at home since November 28, when beating Bristol City, they recently won four in a row, but their start to 2022 has seen them take just a single point from their last two encounters.

The Hatters meanwhile are five unbeaten in all competitions, with four wins to their name, as Mpanzu added: "Confidence is high going to Sheffield United.

"Listen, we’ve got to respect them but not fear them, I don't think we fear any team.

"Our squad is strong enough and we can go there, battle away and whatever happens, happens.