Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is on the bench for the Hatters at Grimsby this evening

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has urged the Hatters to show their extra ‘class’ when facing Grimsby in their FA Cup fourth round replay this evening.

The Hatters were held to a 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road 10 days ago, so as they did in the third round, require another crack at getting through.

Named on the bench for the contest at Blundell Park, with the winners going through to visit Southampton, Mpanzu said: “It’s the FA Cup it happens, a League Two team can do a big upset.

"It was disappointing for us, we had chances to win at the end, but all in all we weren’t clinical in the final third.

"Two-two is a great result for them, so we’ve got to show our class when we go up to Grimsby and hopefully we can put in a good performance for the fans that travel and get ourselves into the next round.

“It’s not going to be an easy game and hopefully get the victory.

“It’s not a game we wanted, but we’ve got to take it as it comes.